Editor’s Commentary: For the last couple of weeks I had contemplated writing an article about how I thought the slow rollout of the Biden-Harris regime’s “vaccine” mandate for private businesses was being intentionally stalled until next year so they could allow private businesses to do all the dirty work for them. I still believe this was the initial plan, but all the backlash from patriots opposed to medical tyranny made businesses skittish.

No company wants to have to make feeble excuses like Southwest and American Airlines who are both blaming the weather for massive flight cancelation despite everyone outside of CNN’s newsroom knowing that it’s the protests and sickouts that are causing the issues. As a result, the bulk of companies who could be issuing mandates on their own have sat and waited for their options to be limited by the government.

Reluctantly, the Biden-Harris regime appears to be poised to accelerate their plans. OSHA is ready to set the rules. Now, we’re just waiting for Biden to come back from his “Embarrass America Tour” before the rules become official. But I believe there’s more to the timing than just bumbling Biden’s shameful return home. With protests ramping up, the White House hopes to force a cooling effect on protesters who have hit the streets in recent weeks. According to Jennifer Oliver O’Connell at RedState:

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is a well-known anti-vaxxer, in the true sense of the word. Kennedy has been no less strident about the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the pandemic response from national and world leaders. In February, NBC News reported that Kennedy was barred from Instagram because the platform determined that he was, “repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” said a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram.”

Kennedy pushed back, issuing a statement:

“None of my posts were false. Facebook, the pharmaceutical industry and its captive regulators use the term ‘vaccine misinformation’ as a euphemism for any factual assertion that departs from official pronouncements about vaccine health and safety, whether true or not. This kind of censorship is counterproductive if our objective is a safe and effective vaccine supply,” he said, in part. After once again criticizing vaccinations, Kennedy said in his statement that he was punished, shamed and vilified. “Anyone can see that this is a formula for catastrophe and a coup d’état against the First Amendment, the foundation stone of American democracy,” he said.

In September, YouTube also banned Kennedy’s video content, issuing similar misinformation “concerns.”

Kennedy is unbowed, and continues to actively advocate through his Children’s Health Defense (CHD) organization and other free speech honoring sites. Now CHD, along with local, national, and international chapters, are banding together for “WORLDWIDE WALKOUTS.”

Kennedy is calling for a global shutdown in order to put an end to “business as usual,” and celebrate human rights. Sadly, business as usual has become globalists, Big Pharma, world governments and large corporations forcing administration of the COVID vaccines. Despite alluding to concessions on the basis of medical or religious exemptions, many first responders, and now corporate employees have blown the whistle on this lip service. While governments and companies are allowing individuals to go through the process, it is a mere formality. Most, if not all, are being, or will be denied these exemptions.

Is the Biden-Harris regime going to issue the new OSHA rules now? There appears to be two possibilities. The most likely is that they will act on their need to apply more pressure to people who have not been vaccinated and businesses who have not taken the initiative on the mandates. The regime may have hoped to hold off until January to blunt the economic turmoil until after Christmas, but the American people aren’t as compliant as they’d expected.

The other possibility is that they’re feeling too much pressure over the failing economy to risk harming it even further. I hope this is the case for two major reasons, not including the obvious one that I don’t want the federal mandate to exist at all. First, this would give us time to educate the people. Every day, I read emails and Twitter DM’s from people who are grateful that we are among the few news outlets actually telling the whole truth about the vaccine agenda and Pandemic Panic Theater. The more time we have, the more people we can bring to our side against the mandates.

Second, I am a firm believer that the powers-that-be have instructed the Biden-Harris regime to intentionally tank the economy. If they delay the mandates until next year, it’s a sign that I may be wrong. In this situation, I desperately hope that I’m wrong. I hope it’s just their incompetence driving horrible policies and not their quest to destroy the United States of America.

Below is the article by Michael Snyder detailing the assumption that the mandates are just a few days away. I hope he’s wrong, but Michael has a tendency to be right the vast majority of the time…

Just In Time For The Holidays, The Biggest Mandate Of All Is About To Go Into Effect…

What a joyful time of the year this is going to be for the countless families that are about to experience a job loss. You would think that Joe Biden’s rapidly plunging poll numbers would cause him to rethink his absurd mandates, but that hasn’t happened. Instead, he is has chosen to stubbornly move forward, and the consequences are going to be absolutely disastrous.

Earlier today, I watched a heartbreaking video of a pandemic hero being marched out of a hospital in California because her religious exemption was denied. She admits that she could soon lose her house as a result, but freedom is more important to her. Sadly, similar scenes are about to be repeated over and over again all across the country, because the biggest mandate of them all is about to be implemented. According to the senior White House correspondent for CBS News, it appears that the OSHA mandate will go into effect in just a few days…

OSHA has finished developing a rule that compels companies with 100+ employees to require vaccines or regular testing. It also requires employers to provide paid time to workers to get vaccinated and to recover from any side effects. The rule will go into effect in days.

NEW: OSHA has finished developing a rule that compels companies with 100+ employees to require vaccines or regular testing. It also requires employers to provide paid time to workers to get vaccinated and to recover from any side effects. The rule will go into effect in days. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) November 1, 2021

It has been estimated that the OSHA mandate will cover somewhere around 80 million American workers. As the new regulations start to be enforced, countless Americans will choose to willingly leave their jobs, and countless others will be ruthlessly terminated for not complying. Needless to say, this is going to cause enormous nightmares in industry after industry.

For example, we are already in the midst of the worst supply chain crisis in U.S. history, and logistics companies are warning that the OSHA mandate will make things much, much worse…

Logistics companies in industries ranging from trucking to warehouses are warning that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate will cause further supply chain backlogs. Groups representing them say substantial numbers of their employees are unvaccinated, and may quit or be let go at the height of the holiday season.

Even if he purposely wanted to be this evil, why in the world would Biden want to make our supply chain headaches far more painful right as we are entering the busiest time of the year? It doesn’t make any sense. Because of the epic worker shortage that we are currently experiencing, replacing employees that are lost is going to be exceedingly difficult.

We are already dealing with a shortage of approximately 80,000 truckers, and the ATA is openly warning that the OSHA mandate “will create a workforce crisis for our industry”…

American Trucking Associations has sent a letter to the Biden administration expressing “grave concern” over the potential damage that the president’s plans for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for many businesses — including trucking companies — could cause for the country.

“While much of the country was sequestered in their homes, the trucking industry served its essential function and did so successfully with safety standards developed by public health experts,” said the Oct. 21 letter, signed by ATA President Chris Spear. “Now placing vaccination mandates on employers, which in turn force employees to be vaccinated, will create a workforce crisis for our industry and the communities, families and businesses we serve.”

We aren’t just talking about the loss of a few thousand truck drivers. According to the ATA, we could potentially be facing the loss of 37 percent of all truck drivers in the entire nation…

The federation warns that motor carriers it represents – who it said supply 80% of the country and move 70% of all freight tonnage — could lose up to 37% of their drivers.

37 percent! If you think that store shelves are empty now, just wait until that happens. The retail industry is also in a state of panic because of the upcoming mandate…

Besides trucking, retailers are also concerned the mandate could trigger resignations in an industry also short on workers, according to a lobbyist at the Retail Industry Leaders Association, Evan Armstrong.

‘It has been a hectic holiday season already, as you know, with supply chain struggles,’ Armstrong told CNBC after a meeting with White House officials last Monday.

‘This is a difficult policy to implement. It would be even more difficult during the holiday season.’

Retailers are already really struggling to staff their stores in many areas of the country. This new mandate certainly will not help matters. The U.S. military has their own mandates that are in the process of being implemented, and this week we learned that large numbers of Marines could be on the verge of being kicked out of the military…

The Corps will kick out every Marine who refuses the COVID-19 vaccine and fails to receive an approved exemption by the Nov. 28 deadline, a new administrative message said.

Barring an approved administrative, medical or religious accommodation, or a pending appeal, Marines who fail to meet the deadline will be processed for administrative separation, the MARADMIN said. General court-martial convening authorities will “retain authority to take any additional adverse administrative or disciplinary action” deemed appropriate.

Frankly, this makes me sick. We are really going to do this right around Thanksgiving? How heartless are these people? After our military has been gutted, I hope that no major conflict suddenly erupts, because our ability to go to war will be greatly diminished. In so many ways, this moment represents a fundamental turning point for the United States, and nothing will ever be the same after this.

Personally, I have never been more disgusted with the Democratic Party than I am right now, and countless others feel the same way. If you doubt this, just check out these poll results…

Independents believe that the Democratic Party more than the Republican Party is “the bigger threat” to American democracy, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released on Monday.

In response to the question, “In general, which party do you think is the bigger threat to democracy in the United States,” 41 percent of Independents said the Democratic Party, while 37 percent said the Republican Party.

The sort of mandates that are now being pushed on all of us have absolutely no place in a civilized society. If you have lost a job or are about to lose a job, I want you to know that you are not alone. There are millions upon millions of other Americans that still believe in freedom, and we shall not bow our knees before these tyrants.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker