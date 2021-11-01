Elon Musk, hunger, UN In a heated Twitter exchange, Musk is firing back against CNN and UN officials that suggested his huge wealth could be better spent. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX , and the richest man in history offered to sell $6 billion in Tesla stock if the UN could show how his donation could end world hunger. The spat began after social media users shared a CNN story that said 2% of Musk’s wealth could end world hunger. The story cited the UN’s World Food Program director. This prompted Musk to respond directly, challenging the UN and the World Food Program. “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it, ” he said. If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021 CNN Interview Last week, CNN interviewed David Beasley , a director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). In the interview, the WFT director stated that billionaires need to “step up now, on a […]

