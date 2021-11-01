It was bound to happen. The long streak of unvaxxed celebrities who have not been hospitalized for Covid-19 came to an end today when actress Kristy Swanson announced she developed pneumonia on the tail-end of her bout with the disease.

On cue, mainstream media hopped in to denounce her as an “anti-vaxxer” (she’s not) and “Covid protocols” critic, highlighting her status as one of the unjabbed conservatives they hate the most. This is disingenuous, of course, because we’ve reported on dozens of stories about “fully vaccinated” celebrities testing positive and in literally every single one, their status as a “rare” breakthrough case is either buried or not mentioned at all.

Here’s Swanson’s reports from the hospital:

🙏🏼 Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands. ❤️🙏🏼 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021

Virtua memorial in Mount Holly NJ has been incredible. They are so on top it and have a wonderful staff. My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that’s my moms name 🌹The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I’m doing great ❤️ — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021

Many of the commenters to her thread were loaded with vitriol towards her and glee over her suffering. The left may not be the only hideous people on Twitter, but their side seems to command the lion’s share.

