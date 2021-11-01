Investigator Steve Kirsch is doing the Lord’s work by dredging up data on the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) that many are overlooking or ignoring. And one of his latest revelations has to do with childhood “vaccination” for the Chinese Virus, which is completely bogus.

In a new presentation dated Oct. 26, 2021, the executive director of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund answers questions that people should be asking before they line up to inject themselves or their children for Chinese Germs. (RELATED: Read our recent report on Kirsch’s discovery that Fauci Flu shots kill twice as many people as they supposedly “save”.)

Kirsch’s first slide in this presentation explains that Eric Ruben, a panel member at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) who also happens to be the Editor-in-Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), has publicly admitted that he has no clue if Wuhan Flu shots are safe or effective for kids. Even so, Ruben and his comrades voted in favor of injecting society’s youngest members in order to find out.

His second slide highlights the fact that for every 28 million children who get jabbed for the Chinese Flu, 14 at most are “saved” from the “virus.” Keep in mind that this is a best-case scenario, and the true number of saved lives after 28 million injections is almost certainly zero.

Meanwhile, at least 1,400 children will die from these injections – and again, this is on the conservative end of the spectrum. Kirsch suspects that the true figure is much, much higher since VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) only captures about one percent, at most, of all vaccine-related injuries and deaths.

“Why risk it?” he asks plainly.

Children are “dropping like flies” after getting jabbed, Kirsch warns

Further on in the presentation, Kirsch reveals that reports are flooding the internet of children becoming seriously injured or dying almost immediately after getting the “Operation Warp Speed” injections.

The mainstream media and the government are of course ignoring this carnage, or blaming it on “covid,” but it is obvious to anyone without Stockholm Syndrome that these Big Pharma poisons are killing the nation’s youth – and eventually the world’s youth as well.

“How can a healthy 16-year-old boy die in the middle of his Zoom math class?” Kirsch asks, pointing to one such incident. “He was fine 20 minutes before he died.”

As expected, conventional doctors found “nothing” as the boy’s cause of death. The family is now reportedly waiting on an autopsy because they are unsatisfied with this answer, especially since their son was a “healthy boy” who had “a good academic index.”

“He wanted to be a civil engineer,” the boy’s heartbroken mom wrote. “He was the best thing in my life.”

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy died in his sleep just two days after getting the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA (messenger RNA) injection, which both Democrats and Republicans are touting as “safe and effective.”

A Death Investigation Synopsis Report from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office where the boy lived with his family explains that he was found “unresponsive” in his bedroom after his mother “was checking on his welfare long after he was supposed to wake in the morning.”

The boy “had been in good health with no medical history and had received his second Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination approximately two days before his death,” police confirmed.

After “extensive research, additional testing and collaboration with numerous other entities,” the report further added, “the cause of death was determined to be: ‘STRESS CARDIOMYOPATHY WITH PERIVASCULAR CORONARY ARTERY INFLAMMATION (hours to days), due to, UNKNOWN ETIOLOGY IN SETTING OF RECENT PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINATION (days).”

The latest VAERS data shows a massive increase in serious health conditions among the 15- to 24-year-old demographic, which is the latest demographic that is now getting injected at “warp speed.”

The most common post-injection health condition is pulmonary embolism followed by thrombosis, myocarditis, ischaemic stroke, deep vein thrombosis, cardiac arrest, aphasia, blindness, death and hemorrhage intracranial.

The Taiwanese government recently came forward to admit that more people are dying from these so-called “vaccines” (aka spike protein injections) than the “virus” itself. Why, then, are we still allowing these things to be injected into people’s bodies?

“How come deaths in Israel go up when vaccinations go up?” Kirsch furthers asks, highlighting data showing a direct correlation between the jabs and a sharp uptick in deaths. “And go down when vaccinations go down?’

Not surprising is the fact that there are no autopsies being performed for deaths that follow Chinese Virus injections. Peter Schirmacher, the managing director of the Pathological Institute at Heidelberg University Hospital, says that nearly half of all deaths that occur within two weeks following injection are caused by the jabs, but that this is rarely considered.

Be sure to look at Kirsch’s full slide presentation for more.

The latest news about the government’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection lies can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

Photo by Alex Mecl on Unsplash.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker