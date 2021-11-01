The bad news is this is an NBC poll conducted by Mark Murray and Hart Research and Associates. They are notorious for manipulative media polling [Use Site Search Function for More]. The good news is this is an NBC/Mark Murray poll , meaning if this is the best Murray and Hart Research can come up with, the reality of the situation is exponentially worse. [ Polling pdf Here ] The data within the poll, which is skewed to try and assist the left, shows the nation overall has abandoned Joe Biden and the Democrat Party in a big way. 71 percent of Americans now say they believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, up 8 points since August. That includes 93 percent of Republicans, 70 of independents and even 48 percent of Democrats . Beyond his catastrophic approval numbers, 50% of Americans polled say Joe Biden is incompetent / 37% view him as competent. Chuck Todd sounds the alarm. WATCH: Additionally, not highlighted by any media review, the polling shows a collapse for the COVID fear and vaccination narrative. The majority of the country now says they do not support mandatory vaccinations. [ Page 17 ]. 50% oppose mandates / […]

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

