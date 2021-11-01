It is more than disturbing that we’re seeing the same parallel events in the US that have taken place in the USSR and socialist Venezuela. Not just ‘supply chain disruptions’ and the suppression of basic civil rights but almost imperceptible but momentous shifts in the relationship between the governed and the government.

If the anti-liberty left is consistent in anything, it’s that they will persist in the same tired talking points, namely the ‘that wasn’t really socialism lie’. This always begins their ever-elastic definition of the word that conveniently excludes failures of their socialist national agenda in the past. The problem for them is that the parallels are too strong. The repetition of history is too consistent.

Ronald Reagan, one of our greatest Presidents had a hobby of collecting jokes told amongst the people of the failed socialist Utopia of the USSR. One was about a Russian asking another if they had really achieved full communism, is this now full communism and the other one said: ‘oh no things are going to get a lot worse’.

We’re referencing this because anti-liberty leftists love to play Orwellian games with words, creating newspeak with definitions that can be changed at the drop of a swastika. The concept of collectivism and their made-up term socialism are one of their first creations. They do this primarily to deny past failures with the perennial lie that ‘socialism has never really been tried before’.

While they have as many elastic definitions of the term socialism as they have excuses for its abject and continual failures, the best definition was developed by Daniel J. Mitchell is as follows;

“Socialism isn’t about free choice, it’s about concentrating power into the hands of government elites—ultimately through force. Socialism is the concentration of power into the hands of government elites to achieve the following purposes: central planning of the economy and the radical redistribution of wealth.”

It’s not their roses and rainbows version that talks about equality and redistributing the wealth to the proletariat because that’s never in the cards. Sadly, rank and file leftists never figure this out, they just accept the propaganda hook, line, and sinker until it’s too late. By that time, big government authoritarianism has become too powerful, and basic civil rights swept away, leaving a socialist oligarchy in business partnerships and government in total fascistic control.

This is called but the anti-liberty left has an even bigger lie than the ‘socialism has never really been tried before’. That is the big lie that somehow a collectivist oligarchy is ‘right-wing’. Anti-liberty leftists never get beyond filling in the blanks of making that false allegation and goodness knows they should have by now, given that they have been parroting the same lie for decades.

At present, we are in the throes of an illegal invasion, rampant inflation, a labor shortage, and a supply chain crisis. All but one is extremely familiar to any economy under the big government central planning of socialism. Even worse is that this is akin to walking into the ocean surf where one only encounters a few small waves that grow larger and larger. Just as it was in the old Soviet Union, things are going to get a lot worse.

Anti-liberty leftists want to waste more of other people’s money that we don’t have buying votes and driving inflation. Winter is coming and despite the prospects of global cooling, global warming, and climate change, heating fuel prices are expected to double. The authoritarians will still want to buy votes and pay people to not work, making the supply crisis even deeper. Then we have them wanting to force vaccine mandates and Nazi passes down our throats. Rest assured, ‘Brandon’ and his merry band of Bolsheviks will find something else to screw up.

We’re just now seeing the empty shelves and skyrocketing prices familiar to anyone in a “worker’s paradise”. We’re also witnessing an imperceptible but momentous shift in the relationship between the governed and the government. All over the nation, socialists of the anti-liberty left are shifting into a dictatorial frame of mind.

It was more than outrageous that the Harris/Biden/Obama regime wants to give $450.000 to illegal invaders for breaking the law. That they would even consider such a move should be stunning to everyone. That signals to everyone is that the regime doesn’t care what we think, they don’t care to get our consent for such a move, and they are likely to do it anyway. This means they have gone beyond the bounds of a rational, republican form of government. They no longer have the consent of the governed.

We’re also seeing what is all too familiar to those living under the boot of authoritarian socialism: A national media all too willing to be the propaganda organ of the anti-liberty left. It’s epitomized by none other than the American Pravda and a piece of propaganda that would have made Kim Jong Un proud just from the headline alone: How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden

Apparently, in the past few months, our dear leader has been elevated to people beyond criticism. These days that is now ‘insulting’, how long before that is deemed ‘hate speech’ and consequently verboten? Some of the expressions in the piece such as: ‘Americans are accustomed to their leaders being publicly jeered’ are transitory to a style of authoritarian socialist propaganda only seen in banana republics in which a nation’s leadership is exalted above the people.

Later in the piece, they refer to the 2020 presidential election and a hefty shove to the Overton window on the propaganda surrounding the steal:

A portion of the U.S. was already angry before the Brandon moment, believing the 2020 presidential election was rigged despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary, which has stood the test of recounts and court cases.

[Emphasis added]

A ‘mountain of evidence’? That is certainly a new development. The national socialist propaganda organs used to parrot the ‘no widespread voter fraud’ talking point or similar useless and irrelevant pablum. Now that switched to a ‘mountain of evidence’. Somehow the scene of a big pile of Dinosaur scat from the movie ‘Jurassic Park’ comes to mind, but that’s only the ‘mountain of evidence’ that is relevant. There is a mountain of evidence that points to massive amounts of cheating and fraud by the anti-liberty left in the election, but that probably isn’t what they are referring to. That evidence came from the recounts they referenced in the piece and most of the court cases weren’t decided on the merits.

Anti-liberty leftists have more excuses for the abject failure of their base ideology than they have definitions. But these go hand in hand in their attempts at replicating failure, all for their goal of gaining absolute power. We’re just at the outer bands of the approaching hurricane. The wind and the rain are just starting and it will get much worse from here.

Back when the economy they inherited from President Trump had put the nation on the road to recovery, the authoritarians were quick to take credit for any good economic news. Now, with the beginning effects of authoritarian socialism negatively impacting the system, they are contradicting themselves with claims that it was the COVID crisis all along.

Again, socialism isn’t about free choice, it’s about concentrating power into the hands of government elites—ultimately through force. Socialism is the concentration of power into the hands of government elites to achieve the following purposes: central planning of the economy and the radical redistribution of wealth. The authoritarian left is trying to centrally plan the economy while raising taxes and increase spending – redistributing other people’s money. All of that is gumming up the works and demonstrating once again that socialism doesn’t work… as though 400 years of failure and a mass murder death toll, exceeding 100 million dead should have been enough factual evidence already.

Authoritarian socialism has already failed in the United States as it has everywhere else. Maybe this was how it was supposed to end all along. After all, the first explorations in collectivism were in the Jamestown and Plymouth colonies. While much later an experiment in what was called socialism for the first time took place in New Harmony Indiana in 1825 and ended shortly after as it inevitably failed.

Perhaps it was only fitting that its last failure was the place where it all began. History teaches us that it’s only going to get worse from here, so there is no point in continuing down this dead-end road. The time has come for liberty-minded people everywhere to make that clear.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.