Our regular readers are well aware that we’ve remained consistent with our perspectives about Covid-19, face masks, lockdowns, and the so-called “vaccines.” The minions of Big Pharma — government, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, and the healthcare industry — have been using fearmongering and gaslighting to maintain a narrative that supports their agenda. This has been the case from the start and it has only gotten worse even as more information has made the masses aware of the con.

It’s often challenging for the “awakened” to understand how so many Americans are still in the dark. There seem to be just as many vaxx-nannies and face-mask-Karens today as there were a few months ago. For this, we can blame the shifting propaganda that comes from mainstream media. CNN in particular is adept at moving the goalposts and excusing away past promises that turned out to be completely false.

Independent journalist Luke Rudkowski, who produces the popular podcast Timcast IRL, explored the evolution of CNN’s reporting on the Covid jabs. What he found demonstrates why their viewers are so indoctrinated by Pandemic Panic Theater:

This is how the propaganda has shifted within a year!!! pic.twitter.com/oSoxaTVBld — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 30, 2021

When you encounter people who are still terrified by Covid, preaching ongoing jabs and triple-masking, have compassion. They’re just victims of the propaganda and gaslighting surrounding them and their minds are too weak to think for themselves.

Image by ELG21 from Pixabay.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker