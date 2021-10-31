We are looking at a total breakdown and failure of America’s hospital system. Ethical nurses and doctors are being censored and fired, while those who remain face horrific work conditions due to shortages of staff, and many of them are about to go on strike in California and other places. The unvaccinated nurses and hospital staff who have not yet left, are coming forward to describe the horror scenes they are witnessing in the hospitals, where the majority of the patients now are fully vaxxed and suffering terrible side effects from the vaccines.And all of this, other than the coming strikes, is being censored in the pharma-owned corporate media.The Conejo Guardian , a non-profit independent news publication in Ventura County, California, has just published an article from hospital staff whistleblowers stating that doctors are covering up COVID-19 vaccine injuries, and failing to report them to VAERS.“They don’t want to report that they’re seeing 80 percent of the people in the ER are vaccinated, but only […]

Read the whole story at www.thelibertybeacon.com

