Let’s talk big picture here. Why has the world been turned on its head these last few years? Why does it seem as if everything true is labeled false and everything false is labeled true? Why is it that, even in the absence of all-out global war, everything feels chaotic and uncertain these days? Why is it that at the height of global prosperity and peace, the world is going mad?

What if I were to tell you that what we are experiencing has nothing to do with events currently unfolding in the present and everything to do with a future event that sits just over the horizon? What if I told you that everything the titans of government, finance, and technology do today is in preparation for something they are desperate to prevent tomorrow? What if I told you that this looming disaster for those who hold power now would one day be known as “The Global Revolt of the Peasants”? Would all the craziness around us make a little more sense if you knew that the only thing our “leaders” actually fear is we?

Let’s start with three premises:

All governing systems (political, financial, technocratic) operate to preserve and expand their power. Catastrophic governing failure leads to complete loss of power for those in charge. Governing systems in the process of failing to compensate by eliminating competition and increasing overall control.

In other words, even the most free and dynamic social systems degrade over time as the people who govern those systems distort them in pursuit of greater personal wealth and power. Corrupted systems eventually lead to breakdown and collapse. As collapse nears, social systems become so vulnerable to unsanctioned actions and ideas that they close themselves off. Freedom is replaced with tyranny. This is by design.

If post-WWII Western governance had a creed, it is this: increased taxation and increased regulation increase both asset wealth and inequality. By taxing labor, the value of hard work has plummeted. By regulating anything and everything, the entry costs for any new entrepreneur have skyrocketed. And because the Industrial Revolution’s trends toward producing more and varied innovations at cheaper costs have hit the roadblock of government interference, fewer innovations, less competition, and increased monopoly ownership have logically resulted.

Instead of assets going down in value over time as more are produced, they actually increase in value as it becomes harder to produce them. While people with assets see gains in wealth, people depending on income to survive have experienced more difficulty affording what is produced. This is why inequality has surged in the United States when America was not long ago the nation with the greatest intragenerational social mobility in the world.

But the government has had an answer to this misery! Simply tax people more in return for the promise to create a welfare system that pays off in the future. See what those with power did there? They actually stole from people who work for a living in return for nothing more than future promises to make them whole. And what happened with this extra tax revenue?

Most of it got quickly spent buying things that the wealthy own and sell, thereby driving up the value of assets held by the rich while increasing the costs of ordinary goods to regular workers. The government used its power to steal from your paycheck, transfer that wealth to businesses owned by a small monied class, and artificially drive up prices, all while promising a future welfare payment that you may or may not receive decades in the future. This is how socialism’s Ponzi scheme works.

But stealing an individual worker’s labor wasn’t enough to sate the avarice of Big Government and Big Business! Budgets grew bigger than tax revenues could afford, and the system of stealing from the peasants to enrich the lords was threatened. So what did the system do to preserve power? It de-coupled the dollar from any tangible value in the real world by ending the gold standard.

Now paper dollars were worth more than the value of their paper only if people shared the delusion (or at least accepted their government’s assurances) that paper is as valuable as gold. Without anything tethering the dollar to real-world assets, the government giddily used the last half-century to print and spend dollars until the value of a dollar today is worth only two cents compared to 1971. Again, those who own assets have seen their wealth in terms of dollars artificially rise, while those who work on salary have suffered, as everything has gotten more expensive.

Local, state, and national debts ballooned. The rich benefited enormously. The middle class fell into poverty. And the fuse of an unavoidable debt bomb triggering a future financial collapse got lit. Everything the government does today is about lengthening that fuse in order to delay the explosion while preparing for the aftermath once it goes boom.

So how does a governing system survive catastrophic failure of its own making? It consciously causes division in society, distracts people with propaganda, and diligently replaces freedom with control.

If prices are going up, that’s because “capitalism is evil” and free markets promote “white supremacy” and “patriarchy.” “Equity” is the answer, of course, and only government can provide the “equity” the people need. Don’t you know that private industry and ownership are ruining the planet? It’s true! Consumerism is boiling the world, and we’re all going to die unless we willfully return to the living standards of the Middle Ages. Experts say so!

What do you mean, uncontrolled illegal immigration is tearing communities apart and destroying the common bonds of shared culture? That’s racist! Multiculturalism and diversity are our strengths! If a population influx happens to cause social friction while putting deflationary pressure on low-paying wages and mitigating the actuarial insolvency of the welfare system, that’s purely coincidental.

Believe me, wealthy elites worry about the plight of the weary immigrant more than they care about their own happiness. That’s why the doors to their gated communities, country clubs, and private schools are always open to those in need.

Do you know what the global COVID-19 pandemic has exposed? The absolute need for governments to work hand in glove with Big Tech to eliminate harmful “misinformation,” regulate communication, and create a new digital passport system that can be used to catalog each individual’s movements, purchases, and interactions. Thank goodness we had this health scare, or people would never have learned how much they need to be controlled. Responsible people deserve to be rewarded!

Those who do as the government commands may work and eat. Those who promote good “science” should be allowed extra servings of freedom. That’s why it is imperative that a social credit system be instituted to benefit the virtuous and punish the wicked! Don’t call it “government-enforced political correctness” or the “end of free speech” or “digital authoritarianism on steroids.” This is nothing like the totalitarianism of the last century. This time it’s for the people’s own good because their leaders have only their best interests at heart. Individualism is selfish! Obedience will set you free!

In other words, the best way to survive the coming peasant revolt is to turn the peasants against each other, scare them into submission, and convince them to imprison themselves. It’s still a hell of a gamble. Truth and freedom, even when smothered, have a tendency to burn back brighter when under assault. Is it possible the Davos crowd is so confident in its powers to shape history that it’s ignored everything history has taught? Catastrophic system failure lies just beyond the horizon. Something big must happen next.

Veel dank aan Peter Verbeeck!

Image via Pixabay.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.