As Democrat Gubernatorial candidate for Virginia Terry McAuliffe’s campaign appears to be imploding due to a series of scandals, the radical partisan director of elections for Fairfax County, Virginia is now saying that the winner of the Virginia Governor’s race may not be decided on election day. Scott O. Konopasek, the radical partisan director of elections for the most populated county in Virginia, recently told mainstream media outlets that the Virginia governor’s race may not be decided on election day. As was the general norm prior to the COVID-19 pandemic which ushered in drastic changes to various state election laws nationwide ahead of the 2020 Presidential election, most Virginia Election Day ballots and early votes are set to be counted on the day of the election itself; Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Further, a new state law requires election officials to begin counting mail-in votes at least one week prior to Election Day. However, due to a situation that for some reason allows for mail-in ballots to be counted so long as they are postmarked by the end of Election Day and are received by noon November 5, three whole days after the election, mainstream media reports and partisan election officials […]

