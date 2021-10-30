It took a lot of education and reversing the brainwashing millions of Americans experienced, but there are finally more Americans who oppose Black Live Matter than who support it. The Neo-Marxist group has pushed for radical changes in America that have very little to do with fighting racism and a whole lot to do with the destruction of the foundations of our nation.

Ironically, this comes at a time when many leaders in BLM are saying something we like. More have spoken out against the so-called “vaccines” and the draconian mandates that affect Black Americans more than any other racial group. But other than their anti-vaxx stance, there’s nothing in their ideology that is worth embracing as it’s littered with racism in the name of “anti-racism.”

Here’s a graph showing the moment last week when opposition to the group surpassed support:

There was a spike in BLM support following the release of a video depicting convicted felon George Floyd being detained by Minneapolis police officers prior to his death. It appeared in the initial video that the cop who pressed his knee into Floyd’s back for nine minutes, Derek Chauvin, may have choked him to death. Other angles of the video released later showed that was not the case and autopsies showed his cause of death was a massive fentanyl overdose, but Chauvin was convicted for murder nonetheless to appease the woke crowd.

The outrage from the video prompted the spike in BLM support, but violence over the summer of 2020 followed by public relations debacles within BLM slowly eroded the goodwill they had received from the Floyd incident. Last week, opposition to the group overtook support.

According to Blazing Cat Fur:

For the first time since 2018, more Americans now oppose the Black Lives Matter movement than support it. Researchers Civiqs have been tracking public opinion on the activist group every week since 2017, interviewing a total of 278,076 adults across the country. For most of that period BLM has enjoyed majority support. It reached peak popularity (53% support, 28% against) immediately after the killing of George Floyd in June 2020, but has been drifting downwards ever since. Crossover was reached this week, with 44% of the American public opposed to BLM, and 43% in favour.

The fight isn’t over. All lives matter, and the racist tenets of BLM must continue to be exposed until a strong majority of Americans realize the group is not opposed to racism. They’re opposed to America.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker