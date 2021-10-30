Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 4, 2021. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) An Illinois mayor is standing against the statewide mask mandate issued earlier this year by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, lifting the requirement and making the measure optional in Elk Grove Village, a suburban community in northern Illinois.
“We have to start moving on. We’re as safe as we can be. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask,” Mayor Craig Johnson announced at a city council meeting, ABC 7 reported . “But it’s time to move on.”
Pritzker, a Democrat, announced the statewide mask mandate in late August as he also ordered every eligible student, among other “high-risk settings,” to get vaccinated against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus , which causes the disease COVID-19.
The governor said at the time the measure applies to everyone in all indoor settings who is over the age of 2, regardless of their vaccination status.
Johnson said he is “following the science” as he confirmed earlier this week that the mask mandate will be lifted, which took effect immediately. The mayor explained that the number of COVID-19 patients in the community has been consistently dropping.
“We are following the science. That’s […]
