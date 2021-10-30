Immunocompromised adults who received a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID vaccine will become eligible for a fourth booster shot six months after receiving their third dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC quietly updated its COVID vaccine guidance Monday for immunocompromised people.

“In such situations, people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may receive a total of four vaccine doses,” with the fourth coming at least six months after the third, the CDC’s new guidelines said.

In August, the CDC authorized a third dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna mRNA vaccine — but not Johnson and Johnson’s (J&J) adenovirus vaccine — for certain immunocompromised people 18 and older. However, a third dose is now considered part of the primary series, rather than a booster.

The earliest that immunocompromised people who received a third mRNA vaccine shot can get a fourth shot as a booster would be February. The agency said people could select that booster from any of the three COVID vaccines available in the U.S, including J&J.

The new recommendations also specified that a fourth dose of Moderna’s vaccine should be half the size of a normal dose, and that immunocompromised adults who received the J&J shot get another dose of any one of the three vaccine brands, at least two months after their initial shot.

Research shows people with compromised immune systems don’t mount an adequate immune response following vaccination — the purpose of the third dose was to raise their immunity levels to what’s seen in people with normal immune systems after two doses.

The goal of this fourth dose is to “combat waning immunity.” It would serve the same purpose as a booster dose given to people without immune deficiencies six months after they were initially vaccinated.

Some experts are concerned about the effects of giving a fourth vaccine dose to the immunocompromised population — which has not been studied for safety or efficacy, or signed off on by the FDA or CDC’s vaccine safety advisors.

“Dosing of COVID-19 vaccines is worrisome for accumulation of spike protein in the human body,” said Dr. Peter McCullough, a consultant and cardiologist.

McCullough explained:

“With each injection, there is an uncontrolled production of the SARS-CoV-2 pathogenic spike protein which goes on for weeks or months. Recent evidence in the SARS-CoV-2 respiratory infection has found that the S1 segment of the spike protein is recoverable in human monocytes over a year after the illness.

“With repeated doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, the spike protein will progressively accumulate in the brain, heart and other vital organs exceeding the rate of clearance. The spike protein is well known to cause disease, such as myocarditis and neurologic damage as well as injuring blood vessels and promoting blood clotting.”

Brian Hooker, Ph.D., P.E., Children’s Health Defense chief scientific officer and professor of biology at Simpson University, told The Defender:

“As the CDC is now recommending a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are in uncharted territory regarding vaccine efficacy and adverse events. Rechallenging a sensitized immune system with the same pathogen over and over again could lead to an exponential increase in vaccine injuries with each additional jab.”

CDC director hints definition of fully vaccinated may change as more get boosters

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, on Oct. 22 said the U.S. may need to amend its definition of “fully vaccinated” against COVID as more Americans become eligible to receive booster shots.

“Right now we don’t have booster eligibility for all people currently,” Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 response team press briefing. “So we have not yet changed the definition of fully vaccinated. We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of fully vaccinated in the future.”

But Hooker questioned the CDC’s moving of the goalposts when it comes to the definition of fully vaccinated. “If the first two or three shots didn’t work, why would the fourth shot work? ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again’ does not apply to immune systems.”

CDC now says people with ‘mood disorders’ are eligible for boosters

The CDC on Oct. 14 added mood disorders to the list of conditions that put people at high risk for severe COVID, expanding booster eligibility to millions of people based on their mental health diagnosis alone, The Washington Post reported.

The CDC added “mental health conditions” to a long list of mostly physical conditions that make someone likely to be hospitalized, need a ventilator or die of COVID.

“This is a population that is really, really at risk due to the way that COVID-19 interacts with the diagnoses,” said Lisa Dailey, executive director of the Treatment Advocacy Center. “Until the CDC put this group of disorders on their list, they would not have known that.”

The change means people with “mood disorders, including depression and schizophrenia spectrum disorders” can get vaccinated with initial doses and boosters, according to the CDC.

In 2019, more than 19 million people — nearly 8% — of adults in the U.S. had at least one episode of depression, and at least half that number were diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia, according to federal data.

According to research published this month in the Lancet, the pandemic triggered an additional 53 million cases of depression worldwide in 2020 — a 28% increase from the previous year.

Advocates at the local and national level lobbied the CDC for months to consider adding mental illness to the high-risk list, which already included substance use disorders, such as addiction to alcohol, opioids or cocaine.

© 2021 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.