Texas chiropractor Dr. Bryan Ardis warned about the medical establishment’s lies about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). He issued this warning during the Oct. 25 edition of “America Unhinged” on Brighteon.TV. Ardis also told program host and theologian John Diamond how more effective COVID-19 cures have been discredited in favor of the vaccines.

Ardis noted how public health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “continue to propagate fear.” He said: “They lie to you regarding statistics around infections, and they exaggerate them and inflate them. They’ve been selling you the idea that you need a vaccine to inject in your body to save you.”

The host of “The Dr. Ardis Show” on Brighteon.TV added that the risks have always outweighed the purported benefits of the vaccines, contrary to what the authorities insist. “They try to coerce, they try to bully and they have been attempting to shame everyone in America into getting these COVID-19 shots,” Ardis said.

He also mentioned the FDA’s plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for children aged five to 11 years old. According to a Guardian report, advisers for the regulatory body have recommended the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the said age group based on data submitted by the companies. During the Oct. 26 meeting by the FDA’s advisory panel, 17 voted yes and only one abstained.

“The FDA is deciding to vote on and mandate COVID-19 vaccines [on] all children in America – and it’s horrific. You should not be okay with them actually pumping these vaccines and mandating [them for] children,” Ardis said.

“The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson [vaccine] fact sheets … [state] that these shots do not prevent you from getting COVID-19, nor [do they] stop you from transmitting [SARS-CoV-2] to another person. What’s incredible about [this is that] they keep telling you in the media: ‘In order to stop the pandemic or the spread of this virus, you need to get vaccinated.’”

Ardis denounces the continued use of remdesivir against COVID-19

“I’ve been in the media, non-stop, warning the American public to stay away from hospitals because [Dr.] Anthony Fauci has set up a protocol that will maim, disease and kill a lot of Americans,” Ardis told Diamond. “I knew that he was using this protocol of a deadly drug called remdesivir in all hospitals in America.”

According to Ardis, the country’s top infectious disease expert has a sinister purpose for promoting the remdesivir protocol. “Fauci is setting this up to kill a bunch of Americans, so he could sell the idea that the COVID-19 infection was deadly and that he had a savior vaccine that everyone needed to get,” the chiropractor said.

Ardis’ remarks against remdesivir came more than a month after he appeared on another Brighteon.TV program, “The Matrixxx Grooove Show.” He denounced the remdesivir protocol on the show’s Sept. 2 episode.

He explained that remdesivir causes acute kidney failure in 35 percent of patients who used it within five to ten days. When combined with the anti-inflammatory dexamethasone and the antibiotic vancomycin, it causes acute kidney failure in up to 45 percent of patients in a span of five days. (Related: Dr. Ardis reveals hospitals’ COVID “death protocol” to Jeff and Shady – Brighteon.TV.)

Diamond asked Ardis if the campaign to discredit hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin (IVM) was part of the FDA’s plan to grant emergency use authorization (EUA) for the COVID-19 shots. “Is that why they tried to suppress all of the HCQ and IVM, because they wanted to push these vaccines?”

Ardis answered in the affirmative. “They wanted to have an EUA given to a vaccine maker. By law, there cannot be any other medication or treatment already proven to actually be safe and effective against the virus in order for a vaccine to be given an EUA. That is why they had to destroy how good HCQ behaved with COVID-infected patients around the world,” Ardis said. (Related: Hospitalizations drop by 84% in patients treated with HCQ, study shows.)

“They also had to lie to us … that IVM wasn’t safe or effective. It’s actually been proven in 63 studies from 18 countries to stop COVID-19 infection [and] transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in 48 hours or less.”

Watch the full Oct. 25 episode of “America Unhinged” below. Tune in to “America Unhinged” with John Diamond from Monday to Friday at 9-10 a.m. on Brighteon.TV.

DangerousMedicine.com has more stories about the continued use of remdesivir and vaccines against COVID-19.

