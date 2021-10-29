Ireland is the model nation in the European Union when it comes to the universal vaccination narrative. 90.11% of their population over the age of 12 has been jabbed at least once and 88.63% are “fully vaccinated.” Based on everything we’ve heard from Anthony Fauci et al, they should be on the verge of defeating Covid-19 and returning to semi-normal life.

🇮🇪 #Ireland has now vaccinated 90% of over 16-year-olds, making it the 🇪🇺 country with the highest proportion of #vaccinations, writes @_MollyKilleen. https://t.co/gS4bluZY1Z — EURACTIV (@EURACTIV) September 20, 2021

Instead, they’re experiencing a huge spike in Covid-19 cases, including hospitals that have not been as packed with suffering coronavirus patients since March. This deflates the other narrative surrounding the vaccines, that those who have been jabbed can still contract the disease but are far less likely to be hospitalized. That, folks, was another lie.

According to Gript.ie:

Ireland now has the highest number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 since March, despite over 91% of the population over-12 being vaccinated – the highest jab rate in the EU.

The number of Covid-positive patients in Irish hospitals now stands at 513 – figures not seen since the end of the infamous third wave last winter. 101 of these are in ICU this week – an increase from the 74 seen last week.

CMO Dr. Tony Holohan said that he was “increasingly worried about the rising incidence of the disease nationwide.”

According to the Irish Times, Dr. Anne Moore, who is a vaccine specialist at UCC, said cases would increase until there was a “transmission-blocking vaccine,” as whatever protection from transmission the current vaccines offered had already begun to wane.

“I think we will eventually have to boost the rest of the population…because we are going to see a huge increase in the number of cases,” she said.

To date, over 91% of the Irish population over the age of 12 has been vaccinated, making Ireland the most vaccinated country in the entire EU.

Some may think the spike is coming from areas of Ireland with lower vaccination rates than the average, but the opposite is true. As we covered earlier this week, the highest spikes in cases are coming from a city that also has the highest percentage of vaccinated residents:

The city’s south electoral area has a 14-day incidence rate of 1,486 cases per 100,000 of the population, three times the national average which stands at 493 infections per 100,000 people.

The adjacent electoral area of Tramore-Waterford City West has a 14-day rate of 1,121 per 100,000, according to the latest weekly figures published by the Health Service Executive’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Waterford has the highest rate of vaccination in the country with 99.7 per cent of adults over the age of 18 (as registered in the last census) fully vaccinated. The county has gone from having one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 infection in Ireland to one of the highest.

Yes, you’re reading that correctly. In a city with an astronomical adoption of Covid-19 “vaccines” pumped into the adult population, they’re currently experiencing the highest spike of cases in the nation. Based on what we’ve been told by the Biden-Harris regime and mainstream media, this is absolutely impossible because we’re in the midst of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

It’s long past time for Americans to stop ignoring the facts and pretending like the science is based on CDC press releases. They’re lying to us. It’s that simple. They’re lying about the effectiveness of the jabs. They’re lying about the safety of the jabs. They have an agenda to get as many people injected as possible. They’re using coordinated propaganda, pure gaslighting, and the useful idiots around us to push their agenda as quickly as possible before the people wake up to the truths that are readily available to anyone who does a little research.

There has been literally zero coverage of these developments in American mainstream media. It completely debunks with striking precision everything that our government and the other Big Pharma puppets have been telling us for months. While the Biden-Harris regime continues to sell us on the false notion of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” it appears the exact opposite is true.

HIGHEST COVID NUMBERS IN HOSPITAL SINCE MARCH DESPITE 91%+ JABBEDhttps://t.co/irKLDA3FNA — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) October 29, 2021

There is a strong delusion keeping people from seeing the truth despite the crystal clear writing on the wall. Nobody wants to feel that they fell for a con so those who have been injected willfully ignore evidence that the experimental drugs are not working and may be harming them. I often find myself beating my head against a wall trying to get people to simply look at the data. Many attack me for trying to spread the truth, but here’s the thing. The few who have come around and acknowledged that their perspectives on the jabs are changing makes any of the abuse I receive worth it.

We have to keep fighting this tooth-and-nail. We have to fight for the truth. The rise of vaccine mandates can only be stopped if we reach a tipping point of awareness in this nation. Even those who have been jabbed before can become allies against the mandates if we educate them on what’s really happening here and across the globe. The push to continue injecting people with drugs that aren’t working tells us that there’s an agenda at play that has nothing to do with healthcare.

It can be discouraging to be an outcast in any form, but that’s what we’re facing. For some, it’s being an outcast in one’s own family or circle of friends; I’ve heard several stories about people essentially being “disowned” because they won’t get jabbed. For others, it’s their careers that could be derailed. I even heard from one wealthy vaccine skeptic that the prospects of not being able to vacation in Europe was too much to bear as she asked which of the vaccines was the safest.

We need to wake up the masses to the reality of Pandemic Panic Theater. As more succumb to the pressure, the remnant will increasingly find ourselves shunned, excluded, and segregated.

Remain diligent. Fight the good fight. Spread the word. Pray. There are so many opposing forces suppressing the truth. It’s a matter of survival for us to continue to ring the alarm bells as loudly as we can.

