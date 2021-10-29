Last week the notoriously corrupt Governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak, was cited for causing an accident with an illegal turn… but it was the driver he hit that was field sobriety tested despite many witnesses stating it was the Governor who seemed impaired.

In newly released body cam footage, the Nevada Governor does seem impaired, and his wife was allowed by officers to remove “garbage” from the car before they went through it. Apparently the Governor was coming from a party.

Governor Steve Sisolak appears intoxicated in police body cam footage!!! Governor looks to be the one who was drunk… why was no DUI test given to him? Why are they reluctant to take him to hospital? Why is @davidcharns and @8NewsNow yet again running interference? pic.twitter.com/s4jkJIDI3B — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) October 28, 2021

On top of appearing drunk, Why was the Governor Sisolak’s handler & wife allowed to remove evidence from vehicle, claiming they had to remove “garbage” — would that be your first worry after an accident, unless that garbage was open liquor or drugs!https://t.co/bfFOJNRWFp pic.twitter.com/YguzHqd1zo — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) October 28, 2021

Here’s the full video:

Deep-Rooted Corruption in Nevada

As soon as COVID began, Sisolak granted himself “emergency powers” to illegally suspend the constitutional rights of Nevadans, for which he has refused to relinquish. He banned people from going to church, shut down small businesses but allowed chain stores to prosper, got caught in a campaign finance fraud scandal with MedMen, encouraged across the board forced vaccinations and mandates, sent nazi-like, fear mongering vaccine propaganda to our schools, spent a million dollars of our hard earned tax money for a single vaccine raffle prize, and for whatever reason decided to legalize giving someone HIV on purpose in this state down to a “warning.”

The unpopular Governor faced two recalls, but one of his first actions in office was to make recalls against him harder. His wife has also been accused of being awarded huge no-bid government contracts through her “consulting firm” which is then awarded to her clients, many of which are donors to his campaign in a money laundering scheme everyone knows about but can’t do anything about because pretty much everyone in this state is corrupt.

Our attorney general Aaron Ford has been arrested 4 times, and the Sheriff in Las Vegas helped cover up what really happened at the Vegas Route 91 shooting for the FBI. He and Sisolak are good friends so I doubt they’ll ever be any justice coming internally from officials in the state.

Corruption is nothing new to the people that live here. When Nevadans formally asked for an audit per the state constitution, they were threatened with possible C class felonies just for asking. There’s a point when you have to wonder, when will enough be enough for people to finally start protesting this corruption en masse?

Feel free to call the Sheriff’s office and ask them why they love covering up crime so much: Sheriff’s Office: 702-828-3394 or email [email protected]. Governor’s Office: 775-684-5670. If you’d like to participate in demanding as audit to receive your very own county recorder hate mail, you can find directions at the bottom of the article “here” and the PDF file for the affidavit “here.”

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0. Article cross-posted from The DC Patriot.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker