If you thought the “conservative” Supreme Court would save us from the draconian, unconstitutional vaccine mandates popping up across the country, think again. For the third time, the highest court in the land sided with medical tyranny, suppressing the healthcare rights of American citizens and propelling us closer to The Great Reset.

Only Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch voted in favor of blocking Maine’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. It marked the third time the court declined to protect the rights of citizens from being forced to choose between their jobs and the jabs.

According to ABC News:

The high court has previously turned away students at Indiana University and teachers in New York City who objected to being vaccinated. Both the university and city allow people to seek religious exemptions.

Maine’s requirement was put in place by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. A federal judge in Maine declined to stop the mandate, concluding that the lawsuit was unlikely to succeed. The Oct. 13 decision prompted a flurry of appeals that landed, for a second time, in the Supreme Court.

The Liberty Counsel, which filed the lawsuit, claimed to be representing more than 2,000 health care workers who don’t want to be forced to be vaccinated.

As we’ve said multiple times, it will be up to the people to fight this. Lawmakers in DC are doing nothing. Some Republican governors are acting, but there’s no telling how long their resolve will last. It must be the people who oppose this by calling their bluff. For some, that means leaving our jobs to find employment that does not abide by the government’s demands. For others, it means major lifestyle changes, including moving to states where freedom is still allowed.

We must continue to communicate our wishes, spread the truth, and denounce the mandates with everything we have. If the three branches of government are against us, then we must return to our roots as a government of the people.

