Advertisement Advertisement OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly has issued a minute order requesting that the Biden administration agree that “both civilian and active-duty military plaintiffs will not be terminated while they await a ruling after they sued the administration over religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccines,” Fox News reported. “None of the civilian employee plaintiffs will be subject to discipline while his or her request for a religious exception is pending,” read a minute order from Kollar-Kotelly. Fox News reported : The court further ordered the defendants in the Biden administration to file a supplemental notice by noon on Friday that indicates whether they will agree that no plaintiff will be disciplined or terminated pending the court’s ruling. Twenty plaintiffs sued President Biden and members of his administration in their official capacity over the president’s Sept. 9 executive order mandating vaccines for federal employees, according to a civil action filed Sunday. “The Biden administration has shown an unprecedented, cavalier attitude toward the rule of law and an utter ineptitude at basic constitutional contours,” said the plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Yoder in a statement to Fox News.“This combination is dangerous to American liberty,” Yoder continued. […]

