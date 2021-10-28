Editor’s Note: We have known since last year that children have an infinitesimal risk of succumbing to Covid-19, especially when compared to the elderly. This is a disease that has thankfully passed over the vast majority of children; even when they contract it, they are able to fight it off relatively easily. The data is clear, and now we have a strong explanation of why this is true from Dr. Paul E. Alexander. Be sure to read it carefully so you can help educate the people around you. With such a strong push to vaccinate everyone, including children, we need as many Americans as possible to wake up to the reality that this vaccination agenda is about control, not healthcare. Here’s Dr. Alexander…

The published evidence is conclusive: The risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 in healthy children is almost nil (statistical zero).

This evidence has accumulated well over a year now — in fact, we’ve known this for more than 19 months. The risks clearly outweigh the benefits of COVID vaccination for young children.

The evidence below relating to children (including on the risk of the injection itself) helps explain why children are not candidates for the COVID vaccines and why they may well be immune — and thus can be considered “fully vaccinated.”

5 Reasons why children must be considered already vaccinated:

1. The virus uses the ACE 2 receptor to gain entry to the host cell, and the ACE 2 receptor has limited (less) expression and presence in the nasal epithelium in young children (potentially in upper respiratory airways).

This partly explains why children are less likely to be infected in the first place, and less likely to spread the virus to other children or adults, or even get severely ill. The biological molecular apparatus is simply not there in the nasopharynx of children as reported in this JAMA study and this research letter.

By bypassing this natural protection (limited nasal ACE 2 receptors in young children) and entering the shoulder deltoid via the vaccine, the vaccine’s messenger RNA and liquid nanoparticle content (e.g. PEG), and the spike protein generated by the vaccine, could damage the endothelial lining of the blood vessels (vasculature) and cause severe allergic reactions (e.g., here, here, here, here, here).

2. Pre-activated (primed) antiviral innate immunity in the upper airways of children work to control early SARS-CoV-2 infection, “resulting in a stronger early innate antiviral response to SARS-CoV-2 infection than in adults.”

Recent research deepens our understanding of this natural type biological/molecular protection.

3. When one is vaccinated or becomes infected naturally, this drives the formation, tissue distribution and clonal evolution of B cells, which is key to encoding humoral immune memory.

Recent research published in Science shows children’s blood, retrieved prior to the COVID pandemic, has memory B cells that can bind to SARS-CoV-2.

This research suggests the potent role of early childhood exposure to common cold coronaviruses (coronaviruses). This is supported by Mateus et al., who reported on T-cell memory to prior coronaviruses that cause the common cold (cross-reactivity/cross-protection).

4. Another study, which builds on previous research, suggests the reason children can more easily neutralize the virus is that their T cells are relatively naïve.

The researchers argue that since children’s T cells are mostly untrained, they can thus immunologically respond and optimally differentiate more rapidly and more nimbly, to mount a more robust response, to novel viruses.

5. Children and adults display very diverse and different immune system responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection, which helps explain why they have far less illness or mortality from COVID.

A Yale University report in the journal Science Translational Medicines shows:

“Since the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, scientists have observed that children infected with the virus tend to fare much better than adults … researchers reported that levels of two immune system molecules — interleukin 17A (IL-17A), which helps mobilize immune system response during early infection, and interferon gamma (INF-g), which combats viral replication — were strongly linked to the age of the patients. The younger the patient, the higher the levels of IL-17A and INF-g, the analysis showed … these two molecules are part of the innate immune system, a more primitive, non-specific type of response activated early after infection.”

Health officials know COVID poses almost no risk to kids

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and U.S. Food and Drug Administration know the stability and clarity of the data in terms of minimal if any risk to children.

It is clear that children are at very low risk of spreading the infection to other children, of spreading the virus to adults (as seen in household transmission studies), or of taking the virus home or becoming ill and/or dying — this is settled scientific global evidence.

This implies that any mass injection/inoculation, or even clinical trials, on children with such near-zero risk of spread and illness/death is contraindicated, unethical and potentially associated with significant harm.

Children are less at risk of developing severe illness, and also are far less susceptible and likely to spread and drive SARS-CoV-2 (references 1, 2, 3, 4).

A team of Johns Hopkins researchers recently reported that when they looked at a group of about 48,000 children in the U.S. infected with the virus, they found no (zero) COVID deaths among the healthy kids.

Dr. Marty Makary indicated his team worked with the nonprofit FAIR Health to analyze approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with COVID in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.

After studying comprehensive data on thousands of children, the team “found a mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition, such as leukemia.”

What we found when we dug deeper

With this background, we knew of the very low risk to children in the first place, but wanted scientific documentation (molecular/biological) of why this low risk existed, to help support our argument against COVID injections in our children — especially given evidence from Wisconsin, based on a study of 36 counties, showing vaccinated persons can shed/spread the virus.

The study showed 158 of 232 (68%) of COVID cases occurred in unvaccinated individuals, and 156 of 225 (69%) occurred in fully vaccinated and symptomatic individuals.

The Wisconsin study suggests the current vaccines are not working with the predominant Delta variant, and there is no difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated (symptomatic) in becoming infected, colonizing, carrying and transmitting COVID. This is not a theoretical risk — this data provide a clear real risk example.

Based on the evidence, the vaccines are not working against the hyper-dominant Delta variant (UK, Israel and U.S. data clearly show this), and the Delta variant is learning how to thrive against the vaccine.

According to a preprint study by Acharya et al, and another by Riemersma et al, the vaccinated are showing very high viral loads, similar to the unvaccinated, and the vaccinated are equally as infectious as the unvaccinated.

One leading Israeli health official reported the vaccinated account for 95% of severe cases, and 90% of new COVID-related hospitalizations.

A similar situation is emerging in the U.S., for example in New York, where new infections/cases among the vaccinated are being reported.

What then is the benefit of sub-optimal vaccines in children who are at such low risk in the first place? When the vaccine itself will cause harms?

What does all of this mean?

Between their young age and robust innate immunity, and this possibility of being COVID-recovered, children should not get the vaccine.

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche writes that children’s innate immunity:

“ … normally/ naturally largely protects them and provides a kind of herd immunity in that it dilutes infectious Co-V pressure at the level of the population, whereas mass vaccination turns them into shedders of more infectious variants.

“Children who get the disease mostly develop mild to moderate disease and as a result continue to contribute to herd immunity by developing broad and long-lived immunity.”

This, and based on all of the above, is why I am saying leave our children alone. Let them go to school and live largely unfettered lives. Let their immune systems breathe and be taxed and tuned up daily again.

We are playing a dangerous game and are weakening formerly healthy robust immune systems. Stop the insanity with the focus on the low-risk children in this disease and focus on the high-risk groups where the focus should be.

I am calling for a pause at least on the administration of these vaccines in toto until we can figure out the safety issues. There must be a definite “no go” on administration of any of these injections in children.

If parents need to take their children out of school due to vaccine mandates, then take them out of school. There is too much risk for your child — including, potentially, a lifetime of disability and death may emerge.

© 2021 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

