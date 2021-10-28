Not a single man on that train came to the woman's defense after she was punched by that animal. #cowards https://t.co/Qyt4nL5xVK

On Wednesday, a viral Tik-Tok video emerged of a man in New York City punching a woman in the face because she told him to take a “chill pill”.

This scumbag must have been high off his ass. He belongs in prison.

The man allegedly boarded the train already “tight off life”, according to the video’s creator and he was telling people to “get the f*ck out of him and his kids’ way”

When a woman told him he needs a chill pill, he snapped at her and told her to and to “say it again”.

When she said “chill pill”, this monster, twice her size punched her in the face right in front of his children. He then went on to scream throughout the train saying, I’m tired of you in my black business. You understand? Mind your business. Mind your business. It ain’t about being a role model. It’s about getting my f*cking respect from people like you and all these other races out […]