Video from Hazard High School , which was recently blasted for its annual “Man Pageant,” has surfaced showing a routine from last year, in which a student performed a ‘sexy’ dance routine to a Madonna song.
The song starts, and a teenage male student walk across the gymnasium dressed in a woman’s wedding attire to Madonna’s “Like A Virgin.”
Video of the dance routine can be viewed here (Viewer advisory warning).
The student then crawls part of the way across the gym, before strutting and aggressively touching what is believed to be Principle Donald Mobelini’s head.
The student aggressively touches two other people in the audience, before rolling around in the gymnasium floor and posing.
Hazard High School came under fire yesterday when photos from this year’s Man Pageant homecoming event went onto the school’s athletics Facebook Page.Teenage male students in skimpy outfits were seen giving staff, including Mobelini, lap dances.Sondra Combs, superintendent of the Hazard Independent School District, issued a statement on the matter, apologizing for “the light hearted event [that] simply got out of hand.”Combs stated that she initiated an investigation into the matter after concerns were raised to her regarding the Facebook post.”While Homecoming is an annual tradition, there has never […]
