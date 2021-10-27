File this one under “We Tried to Warn You.”

For months, reputable doctors have been suppressed, blacklisted, banned, fired, and shunned by their peers for making one easy prediction: The Covid-19 “vaccines” would cause mutations that render them not only ineffective, but could potential use them as a catalyst for something more deadly. We’ve detailed it here and on other sites multiple times recently by using statistical data to demonstrate that the jabs aren’t working.

Time and again we see data that shows the more heavily vaccinated a city, state, or nation is, the more likely they are to have spikes in cases. Now, there’s a news scientific research paper released on Nature.com that identifies a variant of Covid-19 that appears to be essentially immune to vaccine-induced antibodies.

It’s important to note that the researches who conducted this study are not “fringe” scientists or “anti-vaxxers.” These people support and promote the vaccines, but their research brought them to a conclusion that they did not want to find.

Here is an excerpt, emphasis added:

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, continues to rage in many countries, straining health systems and economies. Vaccines protect against severe disease and death and are considered central to ending the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines (and SARS-CoV-2 infection) elicit antibodies that are directed against the viral spike (S) protein and neutralize the virus. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with S protein mutations that confer resistance to neutralization might compromise vaccine efficacy. Furthermore, emerging viral variants with enhanced transmissibility, likely due to altered virus-host cell interactions, might rapidly spread globally. Therefore, it is important to investigate whether emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants exhibit altered host cell interactions and resistance against antibody-mediated neutralization.

…

Collectively, our results suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 variant A.30 can evade control by vaccine-induced antibodies and might show an increased capacity to enter cells in a cathepsin L-dependent manner, which might particularly aid in the extrapulmonary spread. As a consequence, the potential spread of the A.30 variant warrants close monitoring and rapid installment of countermeasures.

They are not ringing the alarm bell yet, but we wouldn’t expect them to. This is the opening volley, the introduction, that could promote more vaccines to emerge to supplement the bad ones that are already in circulation.

