Promoted Content Senator Ted Cruz unleashed a furious response to Attorney General Merrick Garland at a Senate hearing on Wednesday over the Department of Justice deploying the FBI to investigate purported “domestic terrorist” parents. Watch: “How many incidents are cited in that memo?” Cruz asked. “I have to look back through the memo…” Garland responded. “You don’t know. How many of them are violent?” Cruz continued. “Again, the general report…” “How many of them were violent? Do you know?” Cruz asked again. “I don’t know,” Garland responded.“You don’t know. There is a reason you don’t know,’ Cruz retorted. “Because you didn’t care and nobody in your office cared to find out.”“I did a quick count just sitting here,” he continued. “During this hearing, I counted twenty incidents cited. Of the twenty, fifteen on their face are non-violent. They involve things like insults. They involve a Nazi salute. That’s one of the examples.”“My God! A parent did a Nazi salute at a school board because he thought the policies were oppressive,” Cruz railed. “General Garland, is doing a Nazi salute at an elected official, is that protected by the First Amendment?”“Yes it is,” Garland replied.“Okay,” Cruz replied. “Fifteen of the twenty on the face of […]

Read the whole story at beckernews.com

