Editor’s Commentary: The report below is unconfirmed. It comes from GNews via Natural News, two sites that I like 99% of the time but that occasionally jump the gun on some stories. We are working feverishly to verify it but we could use some help. Any information anyone has, please leave it in the comments or contact me directly and we will update the story accordingly.

In short, the sites are reporting that the companies behind Trump’s upcoming new social network, Truth Social, are working on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party to set Trump up for not only a failed launch, but possible investigations for insider trading. Moreover, they believe that this was intended to keep Trump from running again in 2024.

Like I said, we have no confirmation of any of this yet. But it’s an important enough story to publish for the sake of gathering more insights. If it’s true, then he needs to be warned and this plot needs to be derailed before it does real harm to him and the nation. If it’s false, then we should be able to find evidence debunking it. Either way, we will update this story with whatever information we can find.

The fate of the nation and the world may be at stake in 2024 if we’re able to overcome the current follies under the Biden-Harris regime. As much as I do not like to publish speculative stories, the sourcing seems to be legitimate, though limited. We need more information to be brought forward as soon as possible to either verify or correct it. With that said, here’s the post from JD Heyes…

Is It a Set-Up? Company That Trump Teamed With for His Social Media Platform Said to Have Ties to Communist China; 2024 Presidential Run Could Be Endangered

Former President Donald Trump recently announced his long-awaited new social media platform, Truth Social, as well as the company he formed to launch it.

Known as Trump Media & Technology Group, that company has formed a partnership with Digital World Acquisition Corp. to create the platform, which is expected to be hosted by RightForge, a firm known for providing conservative publishers with ‘cancel culture-free’ tech support and infrastructure.

Only, according to a new report, the latter firm — DWAC — has ties to the Chinese government, which, of course, is run by the Chinese Communist Party.

What’s more, it’s extremely likely that Trump was unaware of all of this as he worked feverishly to set up the new platform ahead of the 2022 midterms, as reported by GNews.org:

According to Mr. Miles Guo, DWAC is actually owned and operated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Among its shareholders are some CCP agents, including a registered CCP agent under FARA named Bruno Wu, a CPPCC member named Mr. Li, and a CCP intelligence entity named Yunhong International (CN: ZGYH).

TMTG’s CEO Patrick Orlando has years of business relationship with Communist China, and currently works as CEO of Yunhong International.

Bruno Wu has been investigated by FBI since 2019. DWAC’s American partner is Samuel Nunberg, who is involved in numerous charges.

The site, which is run by Guo, a China expert, noted that SPAC DWAC’s stock price rose to a high of $174/share Oct. 21, as trading reached an extremely high volume in a very short period of time.

“This allegedly constituted insider trading and market manipulation, almost certainly subject to SEC investigations and criminal investigations,” the site continued, noting there were 11 funds involved in those transactions.

Initially, those funds bought up 28 million DWAC shares from Wu, while putting some $296 million of purchasing money into a trust that is to be used to acquire the IP locations of Trump’s new platform. “It is said that $300 million was agreed on the purchase,” GNews.org said.

As the massive, rapid fund transactions hyped the price of DWAC stock, Trump supporters began to put money in, including MAGA blue-collar buyers and a few speculators.

“Besides the $300 million agreement, President Trump would also receive a share dividend based on his holdings. However, behind this money, the Funds and the shareholders of DWAC are all associated with the CCP. The CCP has plundered about 5 to 8 billion dollars in America so far,” the site reported, adding that because Trump still holds about 90 percent of the shares and the SEC is likely already investigating the transactions, the former president is about to get tangled up in a legal mess that will derail his 2024 presidential bid and what would be a landslide reelection.

“It means his money will be frozen and he will be disqualified from future government elections. This is the CCP’s unrestricted economic warfare with its purpose to ruin President Trump and plunder American money,” GNews.org reported.

But there is another aspect to this plan as well, Guo believes — namely, to keep Trump off of GETTR, another new platform that was launched by one of Trump’s former close campaign advisers, Jason Miller.

That platform “has been a platform hugely feared and targeted by the CCP since the beginning. President Trump joining Gettr would have guaranteed his 2022 Midterm Election, and a greater chance of returning to the White House in 2024,” GNews.org notes.

Because Trump was the most effective president in decades in dealing with China and halting the regime’s global rise, the CCP does not like him at all and is going all-out to prevent him from winning the next presidential election.

As such, this stock scheme may be one of many plots to derail his candidacy by keeping him off the ballot completely.

“In short, the DWAC deal is a frame-up by the CCP agent Bruno Wu and his collaborators, to set President Trump up for numerous potential proceedings involving insider trading, market manipulation, forgery, securities frauds, etc. President Trump is faced with enormous risks of loss of wealth, criminal charges, disqualification for elections, and implicating his family and his team,” the outlet reported.

Sources include:

