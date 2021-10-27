The science regarding virus mutations is crystal clear. The primary cause of mutations is virus microevolution that allows antibody-resistant variants to survive while earlier variants are defeated by the immune systems. Viruses naturally fight against human immunity, especially vaccine-induced antibodies. This has been common knowledge for decades. It’s why we have ongoing flu shots every year as new variants arise that are more successful at evading the human immune response as well as past vaccines.

Every doctor in America knows this to be true except for one: Anthony Fauci. In reality, he knows it as well but he can no longer be considered a doctor. He’s a bureaucrat, Big Pharma investor, and spokesperson for the powers-that-be who are pushing for The Great Reset to become a full-blown reality across the globe. This is why he flat-out denies the science and embraces the false narrative that the unvaccinated are the cause of Covid-19 mutations.

It started with an interview in August with fake news queen Katie Couric. She asked him if Covid vaccines will prevent the coronavirus from “morphing” into new variants. Fauci falsely said the answer was simple, “Yes.”

Variants arise to escape the immunity (natural immunity or via immunization) in a given population. Fauci knows this, but blames the unvaxxed because he’s not in the business of public health, he’s in the business of selling vaccines. — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) October 27, 2021

Since then, he has continued to drop lie after lie that the unvaccinated are the cause for new variants of Covid-19. His timing is conspicuous and intentional. As scientists across the world have warned, there may be a major new variant that is worse than anything we’ve seen so far. One such variant is already in the wild and is showing immunity against the vaccine antibodies.

Fauci et al want to blame the unvaccinated for these new variants, but the science is crystal clear. With natural immunity proven to be far more effective at stopping Covid-19 and no discernible difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated when it comes to spreading or contracting the disease, it is blatantly obvious that the “protection” (other vaccines give immunity but Covid’s vaccines only offer protection by definition) extended to the vaccinated is the root cause for mutations.

Nevertheless, he has set the stage for the vaccinated to take the blame. During the Couric interview, he said, “My concern is that if we allow there to be a smoldering infection into the fall and into the winter — because those 93 million people are not getting vaccinated for the most part — my concern would be that you may allow a variant that we haven’t even recognized yet to come along.”

Fear is a powerful weapon to drive compliance and few in modern history have wielded this weapon as well as Anthony Fauci. He is the ultimate medical fearmonger because he comes across as credible in the way he speaks. Those who are aware of his lies see right through him now, but thanks to his protectors in the media, far too many Americans simply aren’t aware.

He said that whatever new variant that comes along because of the unvaccinated could “be better at transmitting and more serious than the Delta. We haven’t seen that yet. So rather than worrying about these others that are around, let’s make sure we don’t let new ones come in.”

Our readers are accustomed to not believing anything Fauci says, but there are still millions of Americans who practically worship their cult leader and will continue to do so no matter what new evil deed gets exposed. This is why it’s imperative that we expose this particular lie as loudly as possible. He’s had so many whoppers over the years that it’s easy to get caught up in his misdeeds, but the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative is one that threatens us today. It’s what’s driving the continued unhinged push for universal vaccinations and it will be used in the near future to throw blame towards us when the next major variant arises.

This, more than anything else, is why we must arm as many Americans as we can with the truth.

Fauci has an agenda to push. We know that he wants the whole world vaccinated, and we know everyone under the thumb of Big Pharma is pushing the narrative with him. That means government, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, and the healthcare industry are all pushing the lies to varying degrees. Some politicians, a handful of journalists, and a minority of doctors are aware of the truth and are simply not chiming in for fear of being ostracized, but even they are complicit in their silence.

Week in and week out, Anthony Fauci is exposed or another dastardly deed. Invariably, he is protected by the media and embraced by the Biden-Harris regime. With Fauci calling the shots, we are now in a medical post-truth society.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.