The Missouri School Board Association is the latest to sever ties with the National School Boards Association over the letter sent by their interim director asking the White House to designate protesting parents as “domestic terrorists.”

The NSBA issued an apology over backlash for the letter, but the damage is done. Parents and teachers alike have become disenfranchised with the radical nature of the NSBA and their attachment to the Biden-Harris regime’s “woke” policies.

Parents across the nation have been attending school board meetings to protest Critical Race Theory and other issues that have arisen in recent years. There is a groundswell of concern over the radicalization of public education and the indoctrination attempts on our children. It has caused a spike in moves to private schools and homeschooling, both of which were already up because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s the letter sent to members:

Dear MSBA Members,

Last week, your board of directors met and made the difficult decision to withdraw MSBA’s participation in the National School Boards Association, effective immediately.

This decision was not made lightly. The National School Boards Association, through its recent actions, such as its letter to the White House, has demonstrated it does not currently align with MSBA’s guiding principles of local governance.

School boards have always been asked to make tough decisions, and to do what is right or the students under their responsibility. These decisions often bring about thoughtful and rigorous discussion, which we believe is crucial to the discernment process.

We also believe that no school board member or educator should ever have to endure threats of violence or acts of intimidation against themselves or their families for making these difficult decisions. However, attempting to address that issue with federal intervention should not be the first step in most cases, and is antithetical to our longstanding tradition of local control. Further, the use of inflammatory terms in the NSBA letter is not a model for promoting greater civility and respect of the democratic process.

On Friday, the National School Boards Association distributed an apology statement for the letter issued by their interim executive director and president. While that is a step in the right direction, we believe NSBA still has significant work ahead, both implementing processes and procedures to prevent similar problems in the future, as well as repairing their fractured relationships.

Please know that our withdrawal from NSBA will not have any effect on the MSBA programs and services that you rely on. MSBA will continue to offer first-class service to all of our members, so you can continue your important mission of helping Missouri students succeed.

If you have any questions regarding this decision, please do not heistate to reach out to me.

As always, it is an honor and a pleasure to support your great work for Missouri’s students.

Sincerely,

Melissa Randol

Executive Director

Missouri joins Ohio and other states in making this move. According to GQ Pan from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times:

Ohio School Board Group Severs Ties With National Organization Over ‘Domestic Terrorism’ Letter

The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) board of trustees has voted to cut ties with the National School Board Association (NSBA) over the latter’s attempt to have federal agents police school board meetings across the country.

“The Board of Trustees’ decision was prompted by NSBA’s recent letter to President Joe Biden requesting federal intervention at local school board meetings,” OSBA Chief Executive Officer Rick Lewis said Tuesday in a press release (pdf).

The letter in question (pdf), which was sent on Sept. 29, urged that federal law enforcement step in to handle “threats or actual acts of violence” against school leaders, alleging that “angry mobs” of parents who sought to express opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and the teaching of critical race theory have been “inciting chaos” during school board meetings.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crime,” the NSBA argued in the letter, encouraging the federal government to invoke laws designed to counter terrorism, such as the PATRIOT Act, to address the alleged threats.

The Ohio school board group said they were not consulted by the national federation about the crafting of the letter, nor did they agree with the letter’s content.

“We were not informed of or asked for any input into the creation of the letter sent to the president,” Lewis said, adding that while it’s important to keep parental and community discussion at school board meetings free from violence and harassment, such interference should be dealt with at the local level, not by federal officials.

“We believe the letter from NSBA leadership demonstrated how out of touch the national association is with the concerns of local school boards and the principle of local control. Because of that, OSBA no longer sees the value of continued NSBA membership,” he said.

The announcement comes after the NSBA walked back its widely criticized message, saying that “there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter.”

“We should have had a better process in place to allow for consultation on a communication of this significance,” the NSBA said. “We apologize also for the strain and stress this situation has caused you and your organizations.”

The OSBA is the latest in a string of state school board organizations that have reevaluated or ended their membership in NSBA over the letter. According to statements collected by advocacy group Parents Defending Education, as of Oct. 21, 21 state chapters have distanced themselves from the nation organization, with most of them clarifying that they were not consulted about the letter.

The radicalization of children in public schools has forced parents to act in many ways. For the NSBA to react so idiotically to protests against their extreme actions means local and state boards must distance themselves from the radicals.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker