Anthony Fauci is the most prolific mass murderer in American history. The policies he’s promoted and the drugs he continues to push are killing more Americans every day, far worse than Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor or the jihadists who attacked us on 9/11. And yet American corporate media and the Biden-Harris regime continue to paint him as a saint.

News has been breaking (technically since August though it only hit the mainstream this week) that Fauci tortured beagles and monkeys in hideous experiments that make the stomach turn. But it’s what he did to AIDS orphans that should really get your blood pressure skyrocketing.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Dr. Fauci’s NIH was also caught funding experiments on AIDS orphans at a New York City hospital in 2004. The Fauci NIH approved experiments on hundreds of New York City orphans. Government agencies and pharmaceutical companies used the orphans in deadly AIDS drug trials.

In 2005, the city of New York hired the VERA Institute to form a final report on the drug trials. VERA was given no access to medical records for any of the children used in trials. Their report was published in 2008.

They reported that twenty-five children died during the drug studies, that an additional fifty-five children died following the studies (in foster care), and, according to Tim Ross, Director of the Child Welfare program at VERA (as of 2009), 29% of the remaining 417 children who were used in drug studies had died (out of a total 532 children that are admitted to have been used). [LINK]

The WIKIPEDIA writers cover up all details, as is expected. No payment or compensation has been paid to any of the children used in the trials, or to their families.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also wrote about this today:

In 1965, my father kicked down the door of the Willowbrook State School on Staten Island, where pharmaceutical companies were conducting cruel and often-deadly vaccine experiments on incarcerated children.

Robert Kennedy declared Willowbrook a “snake pit” and promoted legislation to close the institution and end the exploitation of children.

Fifty-five years later, national media and Democratic Party sachems have beatified a man who presided over similar atrocities, somehow elevating him to a kind of secular sainthood.

What dark flaw in Anthony Fauci’s character allowed him to oversee — and then cover up — the atrocities at Incarnation Children’s Center?

At very best, there must be some arrogance or imperiousness that enables Dr. Fauci to rationalize the suffering and deaths of children as acceptable collateral damage in what he sees as his noble search for new public health innovations.

At worst, he is a sociopath who has pushed science into the realm of sadism.

Anthony Fauci should be in jail for more reasons than we could possibly list here. But sadly the average American will listen to the Biden-Harris regime and their media puppets who will continue propping up Fauci as a messiah figure.

