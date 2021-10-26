Yep, it’s the Black lady.

“Woke” Hollywood is so beholden to the Chinese Yuan that they will bend over backwards to embrace the Chinese Communist Party’s racist ideology. Of particular interest for the CCP is keeping Black people as oppressed and out of sight as possible; in China, persons of color are treated as second-class citizens.

The new blockbuster movie “Dune” includes amongst its stars Sharon Duncan-Brewster, 45. She is Black and therefore her removal from the movie poster presented in China was likely required for it to be distributed in the country.

This isn’t the first time a Chinese movie release minimized or removed Black actors from their promotional materials. The most infamous incident before was the release of the new Star Wars trilogy. In all other forms of the movie poster, Black actor John Boyega was prominent as the star with the second-most air time, but in the Chinese version his image was reduced and moved to the bottom.

At least he made it onto the poster. Duncan-Brewster was completely removed and replaced by three less-prominent characters. Here are the two posters:

There have been plenty of reasons for Americans to stop paying any attention — or dollars — to Hollywood. Ad their kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party and its inherent racism to the list. Let them live off the Yuan they covet.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..