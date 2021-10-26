Everything about vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 for COVID-19 is wrong, on every level. There is an infinitesimally small risk for children from the COVID-19 virus or any variant, and that risk only presents in children with preexisting comorbidity (ie. something else already wrong). As parents, grandparents and family members watching the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) closely on this issue, there is another alarming aspect to the influence of Big Pharma and politics in the vaccination debate. As noted in this AP article about the FDA presumably deliberating today whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, note this tell-tale sign showing this ‘deliberation’ itself is a ruse: WASHINGTON (AP) — Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be getting closer as government advisers on Tuesday began deliberating whether there’s enough evidence that the shots are safe and effective for 5- to 11-year-olds. […] States are getting ready to roll out shots for little arms — in special orange-capped vials to distinguish them from adult vaccine — as soon as the government gives the OK. ( read more ) The pharmaceutical industry has already secured the special packaging, modified the kiddie materials, shipped […]

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

