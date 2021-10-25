On Friday, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard warned that members of both the Democratic and Republican parties could be destroyed by the “establishment elite” if they dare to stick to their principles.

Gabbard made her comments during an interview on “Fox News Primetime.” Concerned parents are the latest targets of the establishment. This is a bigger problem than Dems or Republicans. This is about the MSM & political elite trying to hold on to their power. If you’re not with them, they will censor you, demonize you & call you a domestic terrorist. pic.twitter.com/43AyMpmI8r — Tulsi Gabbard � (@TulsiGabbard) October 24, 2021 Gabbard Gives A Warning

Gabbard said to Fox News’ Will Cain, “This is a bigger problem than Democrats or Republicans.”

“This is about the establishment elite trying to hold on to their power and continue to increase it,” she said. “And the mainstream media is a powerful arm of that establishment elite.”

Gabbard noted that politicians are either “with them, agreeing with them, supporting them, carrying the water for them.”

The former Democratic congresswoman said that if you defy the establishment elite, they will “target you, censor you, demonize you, and call you a domestic terrorist and stick the attorney general […]