By now, long-time readers know that the big tech “oligarchs” are working hand-in-hand with deep state leftists and the ‘mainstream media’ to control the flow of information Americans see.

The fact that they do this is proof in and of itself that the left cannot influence a majority of Americans by telling them the truth about their self-destructive policies. So they have to lie, obfuscate, censor and otherwise temper what the public is ‘allowed’ to see so they can manufacture narratives and fake “truths.”

One of the latest tools being employed by the tech/media giants is an organization called “NewsGuard,” which is a coalition of media outlets and other groups whose sole purpose is to promote narratives and hide factual information from Americans that does not comport with their preconceived political objectives.

Thankfully there are still legitimate news outlets like ours and like Revolver News who are thus far able to bypass the tech gatekeepers to keep our citizens informed the way our founding fathers envisioned we should.

Revolver News notes:

The insidious Global Oligarchs are really sweating Revolver News lately, especially after investigative reporting blew up their carefully constructed January 6th “insurrection” and “intelligence failure” narratives. The Regime’s response to the rising threat of Revolver News has been, thus far, to send legions of “fact-checkers” after us to claim that we’re spreading “disinformation” — the Regime’s censorship predicate du jour.

Nowhere is the scam of “disinformation” journalism more apparent than in the services of a shadowy company called Newsguard. Newsguard markets itself as an “internet trust tool” that assigns “nutrition label” ratings to news sites to indicate their “trustworthiness.”

“We help you decide which news sources to trust — with ratings from humans, not algorithms,” NewsGuard’s website states. “With trust ratings for over 6,000 websites produced by real journalists, NewsGuard gives you all the context you need as you read news online.”

The very first question Americans — who are pretty smart people — should ask themselves is, ‘Why do I need a professional journalist to give me ‘context’ about a story?’ And, ‘If I need more ‘context,’ then obviously the journalists who are reporting the story initially aren’t doing their job.’

Regarding the accuracy of NewsGuard, the group has a pathetic history of bias and censorship already, and the organization isn’t that old.

“NewsGuard, the establishment ‘news rating’ project that claims to fight untrustworthy media outlets, continues to give its seal of approval to Rolling Stone, a partisan leftist magazine that has repeatedly fallen for high profile hoaxes,” Breitbart News reported last month.

The CEO of NewsGuard, Steven Brill, told the outlet that officials were taking another look at perhaps reclassifying Rolling Stone, a very left-wing publication, after the magazine republished the false claims of an Oklahoma doctor who said hospitals there were overflowing with patients who overdosed on ivermectin, a medicine used to treat COVID-19.

But at the time, “Rolling Stone continues to receive a ‘green’ stamp of approval from NewsGuard, as do establishment media that uncritically repeated its reporting, including the Hill, the BBC, and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow,” Breitbart reported.

And yet, “independent news websites that highlighted Rolling Stone’s massive reporting error, including Breitbart News, the Epoch Times, and TownHall, get a ‘red’ warning label from NewsGuard,” the outlet continued.

Got that? So there is no better evidence to prove that NewsGuard is just another establishment deep state organ designed to misinform, not inform, the American public and prevent people from knowing what’s really going on in their own country, which is the very definition of “state media” — that is, media outlets in authoritarian countries that are controlled by governments.

Our founding fathers would be shocked at the state of the country they bequeathed us. See more at Newsguardwatch.com

Sources include:

