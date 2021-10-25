One can argue that following Corey Lewandowski’s lack of experience and Paul Manafort’s misguided leadership, it was Steve Bannon’s entrance into the 2016 Trump campaign that put him over the top, destroying Hillary Clinton’s vision of being President. Now, the pundit is taking time to speak out further about 2020 election fraud even as most conservative news outlets have abandoned the topic.

On Saturday, Bannon was the keynote speaker at the Pima County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner. According to The Gateway Pundit:

Steve Bannon opened up with this: Let’s cut to the chase, Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 was providential. Right? Anybody here debate that? Donald Trump would be the first to admit, he’s not the “churchiest” guy in this country, but it was divine providence that worked through him for that victory in 2016… We had a man a message and a plan, and we won the greatest come-from-behind victory in the history of this country.

Why? Because his message resonated with working-class and middle-class people who understand that something has to change in this country. In 2020 Donald Trump won a bigger victory in this country. And I will debate any person, take on any presidential commission, go before Congress, do anything they want, and show them the receipts, starting here in Arizona!…

…The 2020 big steal is just as providential because now there’s no more fooling ourselves, there’s no more kidding ourselves. We know exactly what they stand for… We lost more elections since 1968 and let’s be brutally honest, we lost the country! Think of where we are today… Look how radical they are. Let’s be blunt, the model they want to pursue is the Chinese Communist model, slightly dialed down.

We didn’t change China. They changed our elites. What they want is a type of state capitalism, with a total authoritarian government, with social media scores, all of it. And they couldn’t be more blunt about how they are going to do this. That is why Arizona is so important…

…It was mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to win.

Here’s the speech:

Most in conservative media have given up on the fight to expose 2020 election fraud. But the Constitution is being subverted every day that passes with Joe Biden fraudulently occupying the Oval Office, so the fight must continue.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker