Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe revealed to “Unfiltered” host Dan Bongino Saturday that she is unvaccinated, explaining that it is a stance she is taking against President Biden’s vaccine mandate tyranny and that it is a “fight for freedom.”
“I, as a 36-year-old woman with no underlying conditions, have a 97.99 percent chance of survival against COVID. So I was on the fence because it didn’t make sense to get vaccinated for a virus that is not a threat to my life, nor one that I fear. But now, I’m doubling down as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden’s tyranny, because now it’s a fight for freedom. Now it’s a fight against tyranny in America and that’s what this is all about. We are literally fighting right now for the future of this country,” Boothe proclaimed.
Boothe was crystal clear in her disdain for Biden’s desire to “control” and “force his opponents to submit to him.”
Bongino, who has taken a strong stance against vaccine mandates, concurred with Boothe’s assessment and encouraged her to give Biden “the double-barrel middle finger” because it is far more effective.
On the other side of the argument, Fox News host Neil Cavuto, who recently contracted a […]
