Waterford is the oldest and the fifth most populous city in the Republic of Ireland. It also happens to be the epicenter of the Covid-19 spike in the nation with by far the highest percentage of new cases being reported in the last two weeks. Here are the numbers from Government of Ireland Covid-19 Data Hub created with Datawrapper:

Based on what we’ve been told by Anthony Fauci et al, we can assume that the citizens of the city haven’t fully embraced the Covid-19 vaccines. After all, we’re constantly told that if we can get the vast majority of the population vaccinated, life will return to normal and Covid-19 will disappear. But there’s a problem with this narrative, and Waterford reveals it in the most stark reality check we’ve seen so far.

According to Irish Times [emphasis added]:

The city’s south electoral area has a 14-day incidence rate of 1,486 cases per 100,000 of the population, three times the national average which stands at 493 infections per 100,000 people.

The adjacent electoral area of Tramore-Waterford City West has a 14-day rate of 1,121 per 100,000, according to the latest weekly figures published by the Health Service Executive’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Waterford has the highest rate of vaccination in the country with 99.7 per cent of adults over the age of 18 (as registered in the last census) fully vaccinated. The county has gone from having one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 infection in Ireland to one of the highest.

Yes, you’re reading that correctly. In a city with an astronomical adoption of Covid-19 “vaccines” pumped into the adult population, they’re currently experiencing the highest spike of cases in the nation. Based on what we’ve been told by the Biden-Harris regime and mainstream media, this is absolutely impossible because we’re in the midst of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

It’s long past time for Americans to stop ignoring the facts and pretending like the science is based on CDC press releases. They’re lying to us. It’s that simple. They’re lying about the effectiveness of the jabs. They’re lying about the safety of the jabs. They have an agenda to get as many people injected as possible. They’re using coordinated propaganda, pure gaslighting, and the useful idiots around us to push their agenda as quickly as possible before the people wake up to the truths that are readily available to anyone who does a little research.

As I’ve long speculated in many of my posts, there seems to be a direct correlation between vaccination rates and Covid-19 spikes. Countries, regions, and cities that have the highest percentage of jabbed citizens also have the biggest spikes in Covid-19 cases. This has prompted a mad dash to push the booster shots since clearly the vaccines are not enough, but what if it’s worse than that? What if the “vaccines” actually make their recipients more susceptible to certain variants of Covid-19?

It’s not a “fringe” question to be asking in light of the data we’re seeing. Where are the journalists who are supposed to be asking it? Why are there so few scientists and doctors speaking out? They can read the numbers and come to the same conclusions speaking, but most are lining up to stick their heads in the sand. How can our government entities that are supposed to be protecting the people be so obtuse? Or, perhaps the better question is what are they really trying to accomplish with universal jabbing?

The Great Reset comes to mind, and everyone needs to be paying attention.

There are so many questions we can ask about what various groups are doing, but the most important question that needs answered is why are there so many sheep willfully, gleefully marching to their slaughter with their eyes shut?

