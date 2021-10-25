AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool It sounds like Joe Biden is doing all he can today to persuade Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Biden had Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to his home in Delaware today. Yes, Biden’s there once again — for the 25th time since taking office.

This may be one of the few times we’ve actually gotten a report on who he was meeting with in Delaware. The White House has refused to provide visitor logs of the people with whom Biden is meeting while there.

They’re trying to hash out their differences on the Build Back Better (BBB) social spending bill.

From Politico: While Democrats are hopeful that the president and the two senators can hash things out and strike a framework for the legislation aimed at climate action, child care, health care and education, they are somewhat far apart. Manchin is insisting on his $1.5 trillion number, and the White House and Democratic leaders are aiming to go as high as $2 trillion after initially pursuing a total of $3.5 trillion. Both sides may need to show some flexibility down the stretch, and if Manchin comes up to a higher number, it could save a […]