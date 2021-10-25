J.B. Shurk’s motivational Case for Optimism made the important point that the freedom community on the right side of the political spectrum has to be optimistic simply because the anti-liberty left cannot win this fight.

Note the dual meaning. The leftist enemies of freedom and civil rights are such that it makes it impossible for them to win, and while it would be a disaster if that were to befall the planet, it is still hard to be positive when it’s been a steady diet of doom and gloom. Each day brings yet another attack on freedom and progress from people falsely labeling themselves “liberals” who want to implement collectivist ideas that can be traced back to ancient Greece.

Many of these reasons for optimism of the pro-freedom right are because they are directly contrasted with the negative characteristics of the anti-liberty left. While it may seem they have the upper hand at the moment, it is only a temporary condition.

Far-leftist liars can only play their little games of wholesale word re-definitions and projection for a little time, then factual reality has shown them for what they are and the lies no longer work. Recent events of ‘Let’s go Brandon!’ have shown us that the false façade is failing. These “advantages” will soon be reasons why the anti-liberty left is reviled. We’re only going to put up with the woke insanity for so long, after that, it’s as Newt Gingrich stated the other night, that those people are playing with fire and there are a lot more of us than there are of them.

While we have many reasons to be down, these here are 10 reasons to be optimistic:

1. We are on the side of freedom, the anti-liberty left is on the side of authoritarianism.

Let’s begin with these basic facts. No matter how many times the luminaries of the anti-liberty left try to gaslight everyone, they are the ones forcing people to wear virus spreader face masks, impose draconian vaccine mandates, set up Nazi pass systems, suppress free speech, censor the press, unconstitutionally confiscate guns, destroy privacy, and put in place secret police administrations all of which are among a growing number of impositions on liberty – typical of authoritarian regimes from around the world down through history, ranging from Nazi Germany to China. Pro-freedom patriots oppose all of those anti-freedom measures, regardless how they are spun as being necessary to save lives or democracy.

Being individualistic in mindset we’ve all had trouble wrapping our minds around the idea that we are defending liberty itself, not just certain portions of the bill of rights. This is one of the critical reasons we refer to the authoritarians as the anti-liberty left. Pro-freedom patriots tend to be overly individualistic and we lose something in properly framing the argument. Anti-liberty leftists are collectivist by their very nature. Thus, they tend to use certain terms that deceive everyone of their true authoritarian mindset. Words that mean the exact opposite of what they are. Liberal when they are out to destroy liberty, democrat in pushing for a ruling oligarchy, and progressive when they want to go back to the failed ideas of the ancient past.

It is imperative we properly label the far-left authoritarians as the people in opposition to liberty. It sets forth in stark terms what we truly have in the far-left of today. We could also refer to them as the authoritarian Left or the liberticidal Left, but these still allow a bit of denial of what we are truly dealing with in the furthest reaches of the political spectrum. The only metric that makes sense in ordering the spectrum is political power or governmental control; minimized at the far-right and maximized at the far-left.

Governmental control is the antithesis of liberty, thus totalitarian control of society means that liberty is extinguished.

2. We have timeless advantages, the anti-liberty left has short-term tactics and tricks.

We of the pro-freedom right can be confident in the fact that we are standing on the shoulders of the original philosophers of true liberal democracy. Thus, this is a prime reason we are differentiating the two sides of the political spectrum; as the pro-freedom right and the anti-liberty left – with the latter being a small segment of that side of the spectrum.

Compare our rock-solid foundation to the shifting quicksand of tyranny that lies beneath the anti-liberty left’s socialist national agenda. While ours is based on liberty, theirs is based on societal slavery. The problem for them is that they have to hide this behind false labels and the projection of their tyrannical desires on us. These tactics only work for a limited time, then people question their integrity and their Potemkin Village falls apart. These are an illusionary advantage in the sense that they have to rely on them. It also means there is a cascade effect in that this makes them take other actions, such as suppressing free speech or the right of self defense. They can’t easily give up lying or cheating in elections because that would be catastrophic for them.

3. While we can be honest, the anti-liberty left has to lie to survive.

Aside from being consistent in labelling, we have nothing to do but state who we are and what we believe. We stand for liberty, limited government and individual civil rights. Stating that the political spectrum is a measure of governmental power means that the pro-freedom right favors liberty over control. This is contrasted with the other end where control is favored over liberty with our old friends, the anti-liberty left.

Plus, it’s important to note that the basic definitions of the various political terms – anarchist, libertarian, conservative, liberal on the right, and socialist, fascist, communist on the left bear out this metric in the political spectrum. Anti-liberty leftists have to incessantly lie about these basic facts to maintain their warped view of the political world – to the point that they tried to define Left and Right as nearly meaningless unless talking about who they want to demonize.

The same people who want to shred the Bill of Rights, suppress free speech and freedom of the press run around falsely claiming they are the ones who are liberal, tolerant, and open-minded, which of course is just another lie. There was a point a few years ago that they swore they were most certainly not socialists. Even if you pointed out that their national agenda was steeped in collectivist philosophy, that was just coincidence or paranoia on our part. Any accusations verging in this territory harkened back to the dark days of the McCarthy era. Then suddenly, as though someone turned a switch, they all en mass proudly declared that they were indeed socialists – not just plain socialists but “democratic” socialists, because it’s always better when people at least appear to vote (by mass mailing) for their enslavement.

4. We believe in civil liberties and they don’t.

The appeal to a false sense of safety will only go so far for the anti-liberty left. Even now, many are waking up to the danger of letting an unelected elite ruin our lives with virus spreader and vaccine mandates. The fact is that these have done nothing to keep anyone safe. Meanwhile, the ruling oligarchy of the anti-liberty left is still making more demands and decreeing what we can and cannot do. Our default position is the defense of liberty, the anti-liberty left’s position is to destroy it.

It should be evident that our ideology is based on freedom, while the anti-liberty left’s ideology is based on control. It should also be evident that the former is far more popular than the latter. We only have to refer to the fact the enemies of liberty on the authoritarian far-left incessantly cloak themselves in the false label of liberal. While pumping out propaganda screeds that simply try to project their authoritarian tendencies on us when that doesn’t make any sense whatsoever, except in the fevered minds of the anti-liberty left.

5. We love the country, the anti-liberty left hates it.

We’re setting this out as a separate reason because it is distinct in that civil rights and liberty are distinguishable from the country. Anti-liberty leftists will on occasion try to claim they are defending freedom or democracy. They of course are lying through their teeth. Nevertheless, they will rarely feign patriotism as they did a few years ago. They’ve dropped many false pretexts and patriotism is one of them.

We on the other hand are proud of our country, warts and all. We know that no one is perfect, but the founding fathers created a unique and special system that is holding up to the left’s unfair assaults and incessant propaganda. We can wave our flag with pride, what can they do? Wave the Blutfahne or a picture of Che Guevara?

6. We believe in individual rights, the anti-liberty left believes in collective rights.

This is specifically about property rights, but it carries over from the other natural rights outlined in the Declaration of Independence as the reason governments are instituted among men. Anti-liberty leftists think that governments were instituted to redistribute property and set up transgender pronoun policies. As they reveal their radical view that everyone’s property, body, and even children are under their purview, most sane people react with disgust. Their authoritarian edicts are waking many to the danger posed by the anti-liberty left and they are starting to resist.

7. Economic liberty has always worked, the societal slavery of socialism has never worked.

Granted, in some ways our system isn’t as old as theirs. While voluntary exchange has always been a staple of human society, it wasn’t until the principles of moral sentiments and the free market were articulated by Adam Smith and protected under the founding documents that it took its full flower. This hasn’t stopped the authoritarian left from incessantly claiming that what is working is broken somehow, because it doesn’t empower them. It also hasn’t stopped them from trying to claim that their failed experiments in socialism were “right-wing”. Again, lies can only take you so far until people start to take notice and demand factual truth, that is when the anti-liberty left runs into a brick wall.

You also can’t argue with success, the stark contrast between what is accomplished under economic liberty always outpaces the pathetic results of the anti-liberty left’s socialist national agenda.

Compare that we can be optimistic about advocating a system based on voluntary exchange with exchange based on brute force. It shows our agenda is built on a bedrock of factual logic and freedom, while the anti-liberty left’s agenda is built upon a foundation of putrid swamp mud, unable to support its grandiose promises that can never be fulfilled.

These ideas can be traced back 2,400 years ago to ancient Greece with Plato’s Republic, then to the ‘first socialist position’ Utopia published over 500 years ago. These ideas first failed 400 years ago in the first permanent English-speaking colonies of the Americas, and they have been failing ever since. We can be optimistic because they are pushing a failed system that they have to lie about, incessantly claiming it’s never really been tried.

8. We’re productive in society, anti-liberty leftists are the parasites of society.

Contrast the elite of the anti-liberty left that gain power and wealth through governmental action versus hard working people of all classes who are the driving force of the economy. Most people would like to think of themselves as being in the latter group, and we can be proud of that fact. The authoritarians have to hide the intentions and connections of their governmental and socialist elite.

In the frustration being felt by all, Glenn Beck talked of dividing things into pro-freedom and socialist slave states [never mind the colors that are reversed anyway] with the admonition that we will beat them economically. We can be optimistic because we know our system works. Anti-liberty leftists cannot because that has never been the case.

9. The Pro-Freedom right outnumbers the anti-liberty left.

This was starkly epitomized in, HiddenTribes: A Study of America’s Polarized Landscape, that showed the hardcore far-left only comprised about 8 – 10 % of the population. Granted, many in this group gravitate to culture, national socialist media, and government indoctrination centers. Thus, they have an undue influence and seem more powerful than they really are. Practically speaking, they can influence some of the other groups on the left side of the political spectrum. However, 25% were Conservatives of the pro-freedom Right, with many in the middle classified as liberals, politically disengaged, or moderates. It’s the usual story of the ends of the spectrum trying to convince the middle to join them in the fight, but with the authoritarian left losing the plot, that’s going to get easier and easier if we stand up for what is right.

10. The authoritarians of the anti-liberty left are forced to use cancel culture to magnify their numbers.

The first lesson of cancel culture is that they can never go after everyone on the pro-freedom right, simply because they don’t have the resources to do so. There is no doubt they would be horrified to know they are using the tactics employed by Confederate general Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in using his numerically smaller force to attack only part of the Federal army so that they had superior numbers. This makes them seem more powerful than they are. Anti-liberty leftists will go after a prominent target with locally superior numbers for the same reason. They have to do this because they can’t go after everyone, and that is their inherent weakness. It is simply a fact of history from the Bolsheviks to the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiter-Partei and beyond that authoritarian socialist firebrands are always a small segment of society.

Consider that one aspect of cancel culture is that it shows the abject intolerance of the anti-liberty left. Most cases of this are based on some joke or humor in which they were not amused. This points to how we need to approach the culture war. Tucker Carlson is a prime example of how it’s done, particularly when he recently set fire to the “Russia collusion” and “Let’s go Brandon” with one rhetorical Molotov cocktail. There are of course times when serious discourse is warranted, but this was not one of them and it was glorious in how it mercilessly mocked the national socialist media and the authoritarian. That is how a point is made and when it is done with humor one can’t help but be optimistic – and ticking off the anti-liberty left is just a bonus.

It doesn’t get any better than that, we will have some additional reasons to be optimistic soon enough.

