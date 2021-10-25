In our previous column, we outlined 10 reasons the freedom community on the right can be optimistic in contending with those who want to burn down our society and its basic freedoms along with it.

I will now give 10 additional reasons, which should be good for a solid sense of optimism that America and liberty will survive the onslaught from the authoritarian left.

11. We have to be optimistic because they cannot win – we have no other choice.

Bluntly stated, we have no choice other than to be optimistic and to win, because that is the only way freedom will survive. That may seem like hyperbole, but anyone with a passing interest in history should know that Ronald Reagan’s words were prophetic:

Not too long ago, two friends of mine were talking to a Cuban refugee, a businessman who had escaped from Castro, and in the midst of his story one of my friends turned to the other and said, “We don’t know how lucky we are.” And the Cuban stopped and said, “How lucky you are? I had someplace to escape to.” And in that sentence he told us the entire story. If we lose freedom here, there’s no place to escape to. This is the last stand on earth. Ronald Reagan

It only takes a little bit of imagination to realize that we are the bulwark of freedom in the world. If we fall, the anti-liberty leftists that control communist China will dominate everything and we will descend into a new age of darkness that may never end. Study the literature of the sinister side of the political spectrum and you will discover they spent an inordinate amount of time denying history and denying factual logic. We cannot afford to have that kind of insanity hold sway.

12. While we work to stay sane, Anti-liberty Leftists are losing the plot.

We can be optimistic in that while we of the pro-freedom right strive to stay sane, nothing seems to anchor the thoughts of the authoritarians to the point that they will attack each other for not accepting their collective insanity. We know that there are two genders, and that 2 + 2 = 4, something prominently discussed in the ‘ministry of love’ portions of George Orwell’s 1984 and in recent times. Such assertions are blasphemy in the collectivist ‘faith’, but those are mild considering current events. From trying to claim that “f… Joe Biden” was really “let’s go Brandon!” to 3.5 Trillion won’t cost anything.

13. We can be brutally honest about history, Anti-liberty Leftists have to try to rewrite history in real-time.

We are not pretentious enough to consider ourselves perfect, not by any means. We stand and fight for certain values instead of putting forward a false front of virtue signaling on a patchwork of issues. Our history tells the story of who we are and how we developed our fundamental principles. It’s something we can be proud of instead of it being decreed ‘crimethink’.

Contrast the historical deceptions of the authoritarian left with the pro-freedom right; our unblinking acceptance of the past while acknowledging the mistakes and exalting the successes, to how the enemies of liberty rewrite history in real-time to cover for ancient ideas that will never work.

It’s usually very easy to understand when a socialist system has failed. It’s when the anti-liberty left suddenly decides it wasn’t really socialism after all. What began with the first prominent failure in the National Socialist German Workers’ Party has continued to today with The 2021 Excellence In Gaslighting Award Goes to Salon for This Absurd Article that claimed the lot of them were also ‘right wing’ adding China, Cuba, and Venezuela. Each time anti-liberty leftists will play games with the meaning of words and then decree that ‘socialism has never really been tried before’.

14. The authoritarians of the anti-liberty left are the true party of the rich and the governmental elite.

The best definitive statements on the base ideology of socialism comes from the notes for a PragerU video:

Socialism isn’t about free choice, it’s about concentrating power into the hands of government elites—ultimately through force. Socialism is the concentration of power into the hands of government elites to achieve the following purposes: central planning of the economy and the radical redistribution of wealth.

A great satire site made a great point that skewered the authoritarians with this piece: AOC: If socialism doesn’t work, why are all my socialist friends in DC multi-millionaires? Of course, she never really said that, but it does highlight a bit of quandary for the anti-liberty left:

Why do certain rich people advocate socialism?

Why do certain socialists become rich?

Rich socialists aren’t foolish enough to think their property is going to be redistributed, so something else is at work. We of the pro-freedom side need to point out that, while they are very good at the projection game, it’s the anti-liberty left that is the party of the rich governmental elite. Using the power of the government to enrich themselves at the expense of everyone else.

15. The pro-freedom Right is winning the argument over the common sense civil right of self defense.

This was epitomized by former co-host of The View, Sherri Shepherd, when speaking on becoming a responsible gun owner. The saying is that guns are the gateway drug to liberty and while its enemy has worked all last year to demonize and push for its ultimate goal of gun confiscation. Sales are through the roof with many learning that they’ve been sold a bill of goods in the lies on how easy it is to get a gun. While not all new gun owners will be on the pro-freedom side, this changes the power dynamic of individuals becoming empowered instead of depending on the government. It would just be nice if they didn’t buy up all the ammunition.

16. The anti-liberty left has to cheat in elections in order to win.

All of these were arranged in a certain order because they have a cascading effect. The fact that they are pushing a system that has never worked and that no one wants except for the totalitarian ten percent means that they have to cheat, in addition to lying, while suppressing civil liberties and rewriting history in real-time. Each later aspect is a result of an earlier factor in the makeup of the authoritarian left. They cannot abide by a free and fair electoral process because they may not get the outcome they want. The problem for them is that it undermines their legitimacy, so they have to attack this in general in order that they don’t stand out in contrast. It also means they have to constantly come up with a new crises to justify forgetting about basic safeguards for a free and fair election, such as the COVID crisis. Which they are doing their level best to prolong and propagate as long as is possible.

The problem is that people are rapidly growing tired of all of this folderol and it will be obvious that they need to cheat, meaning they will no longer have any legitimacy.

17. George Orwell was wrong in one glaring aspect.

We often refer back to ‘1984’ as a touchstone in where we are. We have no doubt that anti-liberty leftists will defy irony and call for that book to be banned, lest anyone realize that they are following it for their tyrannical blueprint. However, there is one key difference between the utopia depicted in that book and our current situation; while there have been many instances of information being dumped down the “memory hole”, the censorship isn’t perfect. Aside from the anti-liberty left lying (when isn’t that the case?), history isn’t being rewritten and not many books are being burned. Sure, the authoritarians went after statuary, the easy targets, and they work to wipe out thoughtcrime whenever they can. But in the book all of that was hidden away in the ‘Ministry of truth’ [Minitrue in Newspeak]. These days the enemies of liberty have to try and attack freedom out in the open while they still call themselves “liberals” (how’s that for Orwellian?).

We can be optimistic in that while the national socialist media tries to control free speech, they can’t keep it all contained. That means their lies are being exposed and their credibility is steadily eroded.

18. We’re out to save the country, they’re out to destroy it.

We are trying to make things better, they are making things worse. Overload the system with the Cloward-Piven Strategy (CPS). The second part of that might have been shocking a year ago. But not now given what they are doing by flooding the country with an illegal invasion, in addition to everything they are doing to screw the economy and the middle class. Presumably, they are on some Cloward-Piven course of action designed to collapse everything so it can be “Built Back Better”. Why anyone would have the people who destroyed something rebuild it is beyond comprehension, but that seems to be their overall idea. It’s hard not to see them as having any other goal. This kind of dichotomy makes it easy for everyone to chose sides.

Anti-liberty leftists won’t admit this is their plan because its pure insanity. So it means they have to lie and excuse it away. The bottom line is that once again they cannot be honest or admit to what they are doing.

19. We can be happy warriors, they have to be Hitler in Drag.

It’s one of the mythologies of the anti-liberty left that they have a corner on humor. Perhaps that was true at one time, but there is little laughter in authoritarianism. The odds are that not many people laugh in North Korea, China, Cuba, or Venezuela. Oppression and control tend to suppress those kinds of emotions, lest one say or do something “politically incorrect”.

We on the other hand can make fun of them and ourselves, but mostly them. There is something about insane policies and contradictions that lend themselves to humor. Even better is the fact that they cannot stand up to ridicule or mockery, hence their reliance on cancel culture to keep the troops in line.

20. Good always wins against evil.

Anti-liberty leftists have a bad habit of using circular logic whenever they want to assert something ridiculous in their echo chamber of what they consider to be “thought”. One egregious example is their baseless contention that they are virtuous somehow because they are authoritarian leftists. They decide what is virtuous and since they fit their description, et viola!, they are now virtuous. Recall if you will that these are people who would set fire to the Bill of Rights if they could, but somehow in their minds they’re morally superior. That’s not how it works in the real world. Protecting civil rights means really protecting civil rights, as is the case of the pro-freedom right. That is how someone is morally superior.

We should also be blunt that all of these reasons highlight a very important fact. All of those negative advantages of the anti-liberty left are on the wrong side of history – no matter their facile rationalizations. This means they are verging – dare we say it – on the side of evil. The facts are that the left has always been on the authoritarian side of the political spectrum, which places them alongside authoritarian socialists of the past (i.e., Lenin, Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pol pot, Castro etc).

All of this makes it clear who is right and who is wrong [left]. We can be optimistic because we are on the right side of history. We have to be optimistic because we are on the side of liberty and they are on the side of darkness. Mention anything about the facts of history to an authoritarian leftist and they will try to bluff you with baseless talking points that the failure of the left’s socialist national agenda was somehow ‘rightwing. In most cases, they will quickly run away because this is nothing but a fact-free bluff and epitomizes why the anti-liberty left cannot win. Devoid of virtue, bereft of reason or even basic sanity, there is nothing to do but defeat the proto-evil left.

Glenn Beck often quotes one of the Righteous Among the Nations:

“The righteous didn’t suddenly become righteous, they just didn’t go over the cliff with everyone else.”

We can be confident and optimistic because logic and factual reality are on our side, no matter how much the anti-liberty left tries to gaslight us into thinking otherwise. Anti-liberty leftists have been trying to divide us from our past, our fellow patriots, and even our children. We can be optimistic in that it looks like divisiveness has had the opposite effect. We are realizing that we are far stronger than they are and they picked the wrong fight at the wrong time. It won’t be easy getting out of this because this crisis is unprecedented in our nation’s history. But we are a nation of people who have always thought outside of the box and that is what it will take this time around. We can be optimistic that the solution will finally provide new guards for our future security.

