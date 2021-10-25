And when ADL shared it to their Twitter account, it ended up being massively ratioed. Halloween is a week away and you and your family might be brainstorming costume ideas. Check out our resource for reminders about how and why to avoid cultural appropriation, cultural stereotypes, and costumes that perpetuate gender norms. https://t.co/BWW8FFTpkG — ADL (@ADL) October 24, 2021 The replies and retweets are absolutely brutal, with virtually all of them calling ADL out for this. Many use GIFS with expletives. There are also replies from those who take issue with what ADL has become. I think of the thousands my family gave to the ADL over the years. This is what it has come too? Might as well give to a Woke Good Housekeeping. — Mike Newman (@MikeNew19512115) October 24, 2021 Me: “I wish I could summarize the risks and […]

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is an organization known for its mission to stop the defamation of Jewish people and all other groups. That now extends to causing a stir over Halloween costumes, with a resource article titled, “Halloween: When the Goblins, Ghosts and Stereotypes Come Out,” no less. It’s part of their Anti-Bias Education section.

Read the whole story at townhall.com

