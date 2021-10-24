With so much disinformation about the “safe and effective” Covid-19 “vaccines” circulating across mainstream media and amplified by Big Tech, our biggest challenge is not in securing the truth. It’s in disseminating it widely enough to make an impact before the universal vaccination agenda tied to The Great Reset reaches critical mass.

Last week, independent journalist Alex Berenson discovered further evidence demonstrating what we’ve speculated about for a long time. The Covid-19 “vaccines” hamper the body’s natural ability to defend itself against Covid-19 and other coronaviruses and it appears that this phenomenon is permanent, according to a newly released report from the United Kingdom.

Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) is real and applies directly to both the mRNA vaccines as well as the spike protein shell vaccines. The government knew about this last year at the latest, according to The Blue State Conservative. Big Pharma clearly knew this was the case and likely saw it as a cash-cow; if the people are forced to rely on their vaccines and incessant booster shots in order to protect themselves from Covid-19, the world officially belongs to companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J.

Before I get to the question that needs to be answered and how we’re going to address this as an oppressed population, let’s look at the background information from Ethan Huff…

If You Take the Covid Vax, You Can NEVER Achieve Full Immunity Again – Government Stats Unveil the Horrifying Truth

The British government has spilled the beans about that fact that once you get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), you will never again be able to acquire full natural immunity.

In its Week 42 “COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report,” the U.K. Health Security Agency admitted on page 23 that “N antibody levels appear to be lower in people who acquire infection following two doses of vaccination.” It goes on to explain that this antibody drop is basically permanent.

“What’s this mean? Several things, all bad,” writes Alex Berenson. “We know the vaccines do not stop infection or transmission of the virus (in fact, the report shows elsewhere that vaccinated adults are now being infected at much HIGHER rates than the unvaccinated).”

“What the British are saying is they are now finding the vaccine interferes with your body’s innate ability after infection to produce antibodies against not just the spike protein but other pieces of the virus. Specifically, vaccinated people don’t seem to be producing antibodies to the nucleocapsid protein, the shell of the virus, which are a crucial part of the response in unvaccinated people.”

In the long term, people who take an “Operation Warp Speed” jab will be far more vulnerable to any mutations in the spike protein that might come along, even if they have already been infected and recovered once, or more than once.

The unvaccinated, meanwhile, will procure lasting, if not permanent, immunity to all strains of the alleged virus after being infected with it naturally even just once.

“It also means the virus is likely to select for mutations that go in exactly that direction, because those will essentially give it an enormous vulnerable population to infect,” Berenson further warns. “And it probably is still more evidence the vaccines may interfere with the development of robust long-term immunity post-infection.”

Trust in God, not Big Pharma

This is the same thing we have been warning about, only to face ridicule from the mainstream media and government sources that now claim natural immunity does not even exist.

There are two realities taking place simultaneously, in other words: one in which unvaccinated people are trusting God with the immunity, and the other where the “fully vaccinated” are trusting “science,” the government, and the media to give it to them through a needle.

Only one side is correct, and consequently, it is not the one taking the broad road into permanent immune damage through vaccination. The only people left in this world who will have a functioning immune system when all is said and done with this are those who made the decision to leave their bodies alone.

There is simply no need to take an injection for a virus that for most people shows no symptoms at all, let alone for a virus that has never even been isolated and proven to exist in the first place.

“This is the biggest scam in the history of mankind,” wrote one commenter at Berenson’s blog about this covid injection nightmare.

“The global elites have had this in the works since 1991-92,” wrote another. “Have you heard of Agenda 21? It was replaced in 2015 with U.N. Agenda 2030, or what is now referred to as the ‘great reset.’”

Another pointed out that even talking about Agenda 21 was for years considered to be a wild “conspiracy theory.” Now, that conspiracy theory has turned into a conspiracy fact.

“We’ve gone from a society trying to help pass along peace and prosperity, to letting scumbags infect us with bioweapons to wipe out everyone who is deemed inconsequential, irrelevant and disposable,” wrote another.

The latest news about the Chinese Virus injection scam can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

The Big Question

We know with a certainty that Big Pharma will make a killing off the population’s permanent dependency on their drugs. We know their tentacles reach into government, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, and the healthcare industry to the point that no information regarding Covid-19 makes it out without their approval and no decisions are made without their input.

The question we need to answer in order to know how to proceed is this: Is this being driven purely by greed or is their windfall just a smokescreen for a much bigger conspiracy?

My readers are well aware that I do not attribute greed as the primary driving force behind all of this. The mantra of “follow the money” will only lead to the incentives driving Big Pharma executives, but if I’m right and there’s a conspiracy that reaches far beyond them, then these greedy executives are just pawns of the Principalities and Powers. They’re the useful idiots being puppeteered by the powers-that-be, the globalist elites acting as the architects of The Great Reset.

Vaccine dependency is one of the most powerful tools that will be weaponized by the globalist elites. They need as many people as possible to be forced into a state of “comply or die,” meaning if they want their vaccines that will keep them alive then they need to give up everything else. Unfortunately, this means things are going to get much worse than just the Delta Variant. We can anticipate a much more destructive version of this or a future-released disease coming at us soon.

The reason we need to know if it’s Big Pharma’s greed or The Great Reset driving this is because how the truth is handled will be determined by the root cause of this Pandemic Panic Theater. If it’s Big Pharma at the top of the conspiracy, we must push forward as loudly as possible with the truth to get enough people to start pushing back. Then, we can start holding their minions in government, mainstream media, academia, Big Tech, and the healthcare industry accountable for propagating the lies for their own personal financial gratification.

In other words, if we’re fighting greedy mega-corporations there’s really no need to be careful with what we say or how we say it. We push forward aggressively with a realistic expectation that the truth will eventually tear down their narrative.

Things are drastically different if this really is what I suspect it is. The Great Reset agenda is far more dangerous than the greed of Big Pharma executives. It requires complete and total control of the narrative indefinitely in order for their agenda to succeed. People like Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Klaus Schwab, Barack Obama, George Soros, and their globalist cronies will not be deterred because the truth is coming out. They can crush anyone who gets too close to loudly exposing the truth, and they know no government is going to defy them.

The Great Reset requires more than just compliance by the population. It requires a complete collapse of the world’s economic system starting with the rapid dismantling of the United States. They will try to take down the dollar, crash the stock market, and turn Americans against Americans. How do they do this? With the supply chain.

As we’ve covered many times in the past, the supply chain issue is one that can be fixed quickly. The Biden-Harris regime are intentionally letting it crumble just as they intentionally let Americans get stranded in Afghanistan, just as they’ve intentionally opened the southern border. As I noted last week, we need to stop blaming our problems on the incompetence of the Biden-Harris regime and come to the realization that they know exactly what they’re doing. They are tanking our economy and by next year the people of this nation will be pitted against each other in a state of survival of the fittest.

If we’re fighting against Principalities and Powers, then we have two very distinct courses to take simultaneously. The first is the one that all of us should be doing daily already: Pray for intervention. Just as the Book of Jude tells of the Archangel Michael invoking God in his battle against Satan, so too must we pray for God’s will to be done in our current situation. If it is His will that we should crumble, then we are truly in the end days and we should rejoice that will soon be home.

The second thing we need to do is coordinate, strategize, and come up with a way to fight these evil forces. We cannot do it alone and if this conspiracy is bigger than just Big Pharma greed, then the truth alone will not save us in the long run. It is already being suppressed. That tells us our uphill battle is quickly becoming harder by the minute. I wish I could say something cliché like, “If we stand together we can overcome,” but I’m not so sure that it’s enough. With that said, we must not be deterred from continuing the battle. Sometimes fighting the good fight comes down to securing our own conscience and making whatever impact we can even if it won’t change the results of the war.

By no means do I want to discourage anyone. We fight because we must. We fight because our lives are at stake. The future of this nation is being determined by those who want to see it destroyed, which means we must do whatever is in our power to thwart their efforts at every turn. It starts by spreading the truth about the vaccines to minimize the damage they can do. If our content can sway just a handful of people from succumbing to the pressures they’re experiencing to get vaxxed, then it was all worthwhile.

Photo by Gerhard Reus on Unsplash.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker