Stunning video: @BillFOXLA reports on a huge caravan heading for the Southern border (that place Joe Biden once drove by)

Clip: pic.twitter.com/VM33a1DIbj — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) October 23, 2021

MX: 5,000 migrants celebrate as they pass through an immigration checkpoint outside of Tapachula in Huehuetán #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/jqenqM7fjj — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 24, 2021

Hundreds of small children are walking or being carried in this caravan moving north through Mexico— Miles and miles in heat and humidity— The goal for the majority of these migrants is to get to the U.S. #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/Mc9JvE8f9A — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 23, 2021

Tens of thousands of illegal alien invaders are marching towards the U.S. southern border. Video, which we have posted below, is staggering and stunning. “The largest caravan in history is coming towards us, and we are totally unprepared and doing nothing about it. Complete the wall and get tough,” former President Trump wrote in a message to his supporters. “Our Country is being systematically destroyed before our very eyes!” Click here to download the APP to hear Todd’s national radio show wherever you are in the world! Stunning video […]

Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com

