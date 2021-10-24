Warning: Strong Language

Investigative reporter Lara Logan shared a TikTok video on Twitter that hammers Joe Biden on a topic that has fallen to the wayside in recent weeks. The Afghanistan debacle is ongoing with hundreds of Americans still trapped behind enemy lines, yet the Biden-Harris regime seems to have completely abandoned them. Unfortunately, mainstream media dropped Afghanistan in the memory hole long ago.

The video is a rap song by The Real Samson. It hammers the regime over their lack of action for the people trapped in the Middle East while they focus on disarming Americans. If you don’t mind the strong language, it’s definitely worth a listen.

Most Big Tech avenues of spreading the truth and sharing conservative perspectives have been cut off in recent months. Any time there’s an opportunity to take a strong message viral, we need to take it.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker