When a child contracts Covid-19, the chances that they’ll recover from it relatively unscathed is 99.994%. When they get any of the various adverse reactions to the injections, their chances of full recovery are far worse. Myocarditis is just one of the debilitating and even deadly conditions proven to be caused by the so-called Covid-19 “vaccines” that seems to most heavily affect children.

The mainstream narrative is that adverse reactions to the jabs are “rare,” but time and again we see the scant data that gets released telling us they are far more common than is being reported. One such anecdotal piece of information was reported live on-air in England when a Sky News team interviewed Academy Principal Tarun Kapur.

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Then Tarun Kapur dropped this bomb. There are 30 kids out after testing positive for coronavirus. And at the same time there are 14 students out suffering side effects from the vaccine. And he said this with a straight face and no hint of the danger he is putting children through at the academy.

Kapur does not seem to understand the seriousness of what he just told the audience. He has half as many out for vaccine side effects as the COVID virus and this does not strike him as odd?

The reporter also downplayed the bombshell, only talking about the children who were out with Covid-19 and not even mentioning the extremely alarming number of children out with adverse reactions to the jabs. Here’s the interview:

The push for vaccinating children is hideous. They are barely affected by the disease, yet governments across the planet are injecting them with experimental drugs for the sake of “protection” against a disease that is only legitimately concerning for the elderly. This is worse than systemic child abuse. It’s an effort that defies science in their quest to usher in The Great Reset, facts be damned.

