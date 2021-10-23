A video of U.S. Marine veteran James Kilcer instinctively and quite easily disarming would-be convenience store robbers in Yuma, Arizona, went viral this week, prompting an interview with Fox News host Dana Perino. Here’s the video:

Don’t mess with Marines: US Vet stops armed robbery in Arizona store with bag of “Gatorades and a snack” A sheriff’s office in Arizona has released a video of a Marine Corps veteran – taking down suspected gun-wielding criminals.#USA pic.twitter.com/Zj46RylOBp — The RAGEX (@theragex) October 22, 2021

Here’s the subsequent interview:

Unfortunately, Fox News thought it best to cut off the veteran’s final words. Thankfully, somebody captured it live.

The Marine who stopped the corner store robbery in the viral video was just on Fox News. He ended his interview saying "Epstein didn't kill himself" haha. pic.twitter.com/NUkZaow09j — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 22, 2021

Epstein didn’t kill himself.

James Kilcer is a hero. Shame on Fox News for censoring his final, poignant words.

