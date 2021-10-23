Editor’s Commentary: There has been so much disinformation spread about Covid-19 over the last two years that it’s not even really news when more “accepted” narratives are proven to be false. Nevertheless, we must continue to expose it because the moment we accept that truth is not going to shine through, the powers-that-be will have won.

PCR tests have been exposed as presenting false positives and there’s no longer a pushback against the truth from the CDC and other “experts.” But what’s not as commonly known is that policies have been crafted based on the faulty data PCR tests provided and those policies have not been reversed. Moreover, new policies are still popping up today based on that false data. The biggest set of policies that make absolutely no sense in light of what has been demonstrated by science surrounds natural immunity.

It should be crystal clear to the entire world that natural immunity is far more effective at preventing the spread of Covid-19 than vaccines. The reason it’s not known is because if it were widely accepted, the universal vaccination agenda would come to a screeching halt. Imagine if people could get the coveted “fully vaccinated” status by showing they have natural antibodies in their system. Those who have not been jabbed would be rushing to see if they have those antibodies present in their system, and if so, they could get their passports and return to “normal” life without getting injected.

The powers-that-be do not want this. They want everyone injected. They want children jabbed despite a 99.993% recovery rate. They want young, healthy adults injected despite a 99.94% recovery rate. And they want those with natural immunity injected despite having far superior protection already in their bodies.

The Denmark study discussed by S.D. Wells below is a key to suspending disbelief in the efficacy of injecting previously infected people. If lawmakers were forced to acknowledge that natural immunity works better than the jabs and makes them essentially obsolete for millions of Americans, they would need to explain why they’re unwilling to address the issue. That’s something the powers-that-be simply cannot allow.

It’s important to spread this type of information far and wide. Unless there is a massive call from the people to address the natural immunity issue, it will continue to be ignored. Draconian mandates that defy science will continue to spring up. The nefarious goal of nearly universal vaccinations of the American people and the world’s population will eventually be reached. We must do everything we can to stop it. Here’s S.D.’s story…

In early 2020, from March to May, during the first surge of Covid, Denmark ran free-of-charge PCR tests on 70 percent of their population, about 4 million people, and used the warped data to craft estimates about SARS-CoV-2 repeat infection.

Then, the researchers took statistics from those who tested positive the first round, in order to analyze their infection rates (and seriousness of cases) from the “second surge” of Covid-19 in Denmark, which took place during the final quarter of the year. From this Danish Microbiology Database analysis comes shocking information, but not really.

First off, the CDC and the FDA have both conceded that PCR tests are not as accurate as they want them to be, with increasing numbers of tests resulting in false-positives, while actual cases of Covid decline. This is very concerning, especially as related to the recent Denmark Study and analysis of its findings, since they used the same kind of testing. In fact, the FDA released guidelines for rapid antigen testing and acknowledged a “high likelihood of incorrect results,” and that healthcare professionals should “expect some” false-positive results to occur.

Governments around the world are questioning PCR testing efficacy and deeming the method unreliable, including in Portugal, with decisions pending in Switzerland, South Africa, Italy and Germany.

PCR testing used for Denmark Study served as faulty foundation for skewed statistics, all to discredit the power of natural immunity to Covid

That brings us back to the fake Denmark Study, where doctors are seeing symptoms that are “worse” with a second infection, but how many in their study never really had Covid, but just tested positive? It’s not “re-infection” if you never really had it to begin with. How many people never caught Covid, tested positive, and are now part of a study on reinfection? A million or more? So now the study could also easily be looking at 2 to 3 million people who never had Covid and the study claims natural immunity did not help them. It’s a lie weaved in and then fabricated from the PCR testing lie.

It doesn’t take an infectious disease epidemiologist at Columbia University’s School of Public Health to see how this study is skewed, twisted and contorted to fit a narrative (claiming natural immunity is worthless, basically).

USA Today pushes Lancet Study that relied on FAULTY PCR testing methods

The latest hit piece on natural remedies and natural immunity from infections comes from a twisted study that claims natural infections have never been able to “slow the spread” of a virus, nor could natural infection prevent the “recurrent waves of infection.” This is pure bunk. Here’s a quote from the reviews/conclusion drawn from the study: “There is no country in the world where natural infection and natural immunity has slowed the pace of the pandemic or helped to bring it under control.”

Over here, the CDC stopped collecting data of how many people get infected AFTER vaccination. There’s a two week window where they won’t blame the vaccination for any injury or death, yet the vaccine is deemed “ineffective” during the 1st two weeks after injection, so if anyone dies from the vaccine itself, then pharma blames Covid. In comes talk of taking “precautions” and the fake study is used to influence “vaccine hesitancy” back towards fear and compliance.

The latest claim is of some “growing body of research” that’s never cited or sourced in these articles, that somehow infection and vaccination provide “the strongest protection against a wide range of variants, possibly for a long time.” A wide-range of variants? Where do they come up with this stuff? There’s no study proving that. Key word there also being “possibly” which isn’t very scientific. Let’s see that study, they claim here. It’s nowhere to be found because it does NOT exist. Where are the people who caught Covid naturally, then got a vaccine, then tested positive for “better” immunity to Covid, thus proving this wildly concocted theory?

The irony of the whole study is that if you look deep enough, you find out they admitted that for young, healthy people, “an infection may provide 80% to 90% protection” against re-infection. Now that is some useful information coming from a pile of junk science. Common sense alone tells you that if you already beat Covid, you would definitely want to avoid the serious health risks associated with getting the Fauci clot shots, including prion diseases, blood clots and myocarditis.

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic.news to stay informed of the engineered pitfalls of the Covid scamdemic. It doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir and ventilators are compounding the problems of the pandemic, creating a pandemic of their own.

Sources for this article include:

Photo by CDC on Unsplash.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.