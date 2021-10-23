It doesn’t take much critical thinking skill to see that the depressing sham that the United States of America has become is all falling apart at the seams. Despite the obvious tears in the fabric of our nation, most of the current administration is merrily paddling along, dismissing the concerns of the little people like you and me.

I have tried to be neutral. I can no longer, in good conscience, do so.

American affairs are being so blatantly mishandled that it isn’t much of a conspiracy theory to suggest that it has to be deliberate. It certainly isn’t a stretch of the imagination to wonder if we’re being purposely destroyed from within for the benefit of our enemies.

I don’t know about you, but I’m furious at the destruction of my country. We’ve gone from being a beacon of truth and freedom to an embarrassment led by a crew of Communist-Manifesto wannabes who are really half-assing this whole “leader of the free world” business.

As such, I thought it was time for a manifesto of my own. We must not let this administration destroy everything that American stands for because there’s a new insult to our way of life every single day.

The gaslighting of America

What do you really believe: the politicians profiting off our misery or your own experiences? What you see or what you’re told? Don’t worry. Everything is fine. You’re imagining all the manmade disasters surrounding you. It’s just a conspiracy theory. And so, the gaslighting of the American people continues. If you’re unfamiliar with it, gaslighting is a psychological term:

Gaslighting is a colloquialism that is defined as making someone question their own reality.

The term is also used informally to describe someone (a “gaslighter”) who persistently puts forth a false narrative which leads another person (or a group of people) to doubt their own perceptions to the extent that they become disoriented and distressed. This dynamic is generally only possible when the audience is vulnerable such as in unequal power relationships or when the audience is fearful of the losses associated with challenging the false narrative. (source)

Up is down. Right is wrong. Not all those who give birth and nurse babies are women. White people must pay penance for the misdeeds of their ancestors, many generations ago. Concerned parents are deemed terror threats by the National School Board Association, meanwhile, the President of the United States has no plan to stop Islamic terrorism. White people rioting/protesting in Portland and Seattle and destroying cities in the name of black people is A-OK and if you call it a riot you’re a racist. White people in Washington DC rioting/protesting at the Capitol is an offense worthy of a Congressional committee, insidious investigations to identify the potential perpetrators, and prison sentences.

Our history and our culture are being scrubbed. Flying our own f*cking flag is considered to be “a symbol of hate.” A defector from North Korea who dreamed of coming here for an Ivy League education says that the system here is reminiscent of her homeland, one of, if not THE, most dystopian societies on the planet.

We’re the victims of a mass-scale medical and psychological experiment. Some of us are willing and some of us are not. If you’re not willing, then you’re demonized, discriminated against, and wished dead.

A nation born of dissent is now banning dissent.

If ever there was a nation born of dissent it’s the United States of America. We declared our independence from the British and fought an entire revolution over rights like the freedom of speech, the separation of church and state, the freedom to worship or not as we choose, owning our own weapons, and the freedom to assemble and redress our grievances.

But that is not the America of today.

Today, dissent is silenced. Just ask Dr. Mercola, who has been targeted by the government for his research on natural remedies and covid and can now only leave his articles up for 48 hours. 25 years of work and research, and we can no longer access it because this medical doctor looks at the pandemic differently than Dr. Fauci, who has become power-mad and is, in my opinion, the single biggest cause of our economic disaster. If it can’t be silenced, it gets defunded or removed, and we’re only a few steps for dissent becoming criminalized – like it is in Australia. The internet and social media are being purged a little bit more every day of opinions that go against that of the administration.

Trying to fight it is nearly impossible if you’re an average person. You’ll spend thousands of dollars only to get a look at how dissent gets crushed by a system that is too big and too dirty, regardless of how just your claim is. There are many different ways – horrible ways – they’ll put pressure on you. And if pressure on you doesn’t work, they’ll crush the people you love. They have ways of putting an end to your fight, no matter how just your cause. The legal system is not beautiful, blind, Lady Justice. The legal system is biased toward those with the most money and power. And the battle doesn’t just take place in the courtroom.

We can’t “bully” President Biden.

Despite his catastrophic bungling of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, he only suffered for a few days at the hands of the media. He only gives canned, pre-written statements and rarely takes questions. He vacations from the White House regularly, regardless of the crises we are facing. And you’re not supposed to make fun of him.

That’s a pretty massive change from the mockery that President Trump faced every single day of his administration. I’m not a Trump fan, as I’ve noted before, but he faced nonstop disrespect the entire time he was in office. Meanwhile, President Biden, a blunder waiting for a place to happen, is off-limits. He’s rarely depicted by comedians on Saturday Night Live and when a crowd was chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” at a Nascar race, the commentator quickly said the crowd was actually saying “Let’s go, Brandon.”

Of course, folks who aren’t fans of Biden immediately grabbed onto it, and now you can buy Let’s go, Brandon t-shirts, coffee mugs, and other paraphernalia. A hit song was written about it. It’s a glorious code, a moment of humor in the chaos.

But not so fast. Tik Tok has threatened to censor anything mentioning “Let’s go, Brandon” and YouTube banned the song about it for medical misinformation. Trump balloons in diapers are free speech, even in London where it’s now in a museum, but Let’s go, Brandon is “bullying and harassment.”

Then there’s the disgraceful administration.

The Biden administration is a disgrace to our country.

First, let’s talk about Vice President Harris. She was put in charge of the crisis at the Southern border and it took her months to visit, since which time she has effectively ignored it, focusing her attention elsewhere. In fact, she didn’t really get involved until a misleading photograph made it appear the a Border Patrol officer was driving off a Haitian migrant with a whip. (He wasn’t, it was proven later.) Then she threw the Border Patrol under the bus, but still didn’t address the problem of the constant flow of migrants. VP Harris appears to be in over her head and one can only imagine what would occur should she take the reins from President Biden.

Then we have Mayor Secretary Pete. Pete Buttigieg is the Secretary of Transportation, and one might argue that the absolute clusterf*ck of our supply chain is in his purview, as ships full of goods linger just off the coast of California and cannot be unloaded because of a trucking crisis. Transportation, transportation, transportation.

Unfortunately, Secretary Pete is busy right now. He and his husband have adopted twins and he’s indulging in a two-month paid parental leave. Before a whole bunch of people jump in here, I don’t have any issue with the couple adopting. That is not my business. My issue is with him neglecting his duties while our nation is in crisis.

As any mom knows – we don’t get the privilege of saying “Sorry, I’ll deal with it in two months” when epic sh*t goes down at work right after we’ve had a baby and many of us just went through the physical upheaval of giving birth, on top of it. Nonetheless, if there’s a crisis and it’s our responsibility, as soon as we’re physically able, we shove the kid in the Baby Bjorn and we handle it. That’s what working parents do. Incidentally, while ignoring the supply chain crisis from his children’s cribside, Secretary Pete has let us know he is super-concerned about climate change as a transportation issue.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley both blamed Afghanis (you know, the ones we abandoned) for the collapse of Afghanistan and admitted being “taken by surprise.” Neither of them are accepting responsibility for the colossal disaster our rapid exodus caused, and they’ve joined the President in a game of Afghanistan-Hot-Potato.

What a freaking embarrassment each one of these people is to our nation. The fact that they are in positions of power reflect upon us all.

At least half the country is not being represented.

We are living in a nation that is disregarding the wishes and well-being of at least half the country. Regardless of your thoughts about the veracity of the election, we can all agree it was close – and that means around half of us are not Biden fans. But since nearly all the major news networks, the entertainment industry, and Big Tech is on board with the current administration no matter how idiotic the actions, it seems like we are in the minority.

We’re not.

Even people who voted for Biden are regretting their decision. His approval rating has plummeted to an abysmal 37% because his administration is catastrophic for the American way of life.

The authoritarian vaccine mandates

The deliberate “us vs. them” mentality he’s created

The economic fiasco

The Afghanistan debacle

The surveillance creep (Do you have more than $600 in your bank account? Do you have your vaccine papers?)

The supply chain calamity

The overbearing Big Brother treatment of every single decision of our lives

The policies that pit the races against one another

The policies that want to tax folks with $600 or more in their bank account (I thought we were taxing the bazillionaires)

It is in every possible way a disaster of epic proportions. And people are angry, as well they should be, because we are watching the slow-motion instigated collapse of our country and it’s like one of those nightmares where you can’t move and get out of the way of the falling debris.

People are beginning to take action.

Americans who believe in our country and the principles it was founded upon are furious and we have every reason to be. We’re being silenced, demonized, belittled, stolen from, and treated with scorn. The Biden administration is playing an incredibly dangerous game for a group in whom the nation has so little confidence.

They are gambling that in order to keep up their status quo – their jobs, their homes, the education system, the supply chain – that most folks will simply give up and comply, regardless of their strongly held personal beliefs.

But I’m not so sure.

This list of grievances could be endless. I find myself enraged every time I look at the news online – any news, regardless of the source – because every day we are getting further and further away from the country that I love.

What do we do?

Every good manifesto has a course of action and so does this one.

Are you angry? Are you enraged? Are you under-represented? Then you need to do something about it. It’s too late to fight the system from within the system. It’s a glossy facade over a rotten-to-the-core fruit. There is no fixing a lie.

We have to have our own system. In order for us not to go without, we require a parallel system that cannot be shut down at the whims of Big Tech, Big Government, Big Corp, Big Pharma, and Big Agri. Screw all the Bigs. Don’t give them your business. Each item on the list links to an article.

We need to look for parallels to the controlled system so that we can create our own system: banks, technology, supply chains, advertising, networks, communications. We need options for those who are discriminated against for their medical choices.

We need to be outside of the system. Giving up the comfort of “the system” is a scary thought, but being a serf ruled over by a lord is even more terrifying. Are you really going to entrust your family’s well-being to these yahoos?

Some folks are even going so far as to say that secession is the answer. I disagree, but I’d happily say goodbye to the areas that are “embarrassed” to be Americans. I suggest they go and form their own countries and let us keep ours, home of the red, white, and blue.

What do you think the solutions are?

What would you add to this manifesto? What angers you right now? Let it out in the comments. (But for the love of all things cute and fluffy, don’t violently threaten anyone on my website.) What are the solutions?

Let’s discuss it.

About Daisy

Daisy Luther is a coffee-swigging, adventure-seeking, globe-trotting blogger. She is the founder and publisher of three websites. 1) The Organic Prepper, which is about current events, preparedness, self-reliance, and the pursuit of liberty; 2) The Frugalite, a website with thrifty tips and solutions to help people get a handle on their personal finances without feeling deprived; and 3) PreppersDailyNews.com, an aggregate site where you can find links to all the most important news for those who wish to be prepared. Her work is widely republished across alternative media and she has appeared in many interviews.

Daisy is the best-selling author of 5 traditionally published books, 12 self-published books, and runs a small digital publishing company with PDF guides, printables, and courses at Learn.TheOrganicPrepper.com You can find her on Facebook, Pinterest, Gab, MeWe, Parler, Instagram, and Twitter.

Article cross-posted from The Organic Prepper.

