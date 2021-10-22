They’re hiding something.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) published a letter this week acknowledging the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied before Congress in peddling the false claim that U.S. Government Health institutions did not participate in or fund gain-of-function research.

Many who support the notion of unalienable rights took to social media to celebrate the letter and call for further investigations of Dr. Fauci. The letter appears especially awful for the career government bureaucrat because he again lied about the funding as recently as Tuesday.

NIH corrects untruthful assertions by NIH Director Collins and NIAID Director Fauci that NIH had not funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan. NIH states that EcoHealth Alliance violated Terms and Conditions of NIH grant AI110964. pic.twitter.com/cFOtJlRoWl — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 20, 2021

But Dr Fauci’s lies appear to be only the tip of the iceberg.

🧵THREAD🧵 The NIH announced a bombshell: despite what Dr. Fauci said under oath, US taxpayers paid for gain-of-function research in Wuhan. I hope that outlets will correct the record from when they assured us this wasn’t happening. If they’ve forgotten, I’ve got screenshots⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 21, 2021

There remains a heated debate in the scientific community — which for almost two years was deliberately censored by Big Tech social media oligarchs — over whether gain-of-function could have manifested the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fauci emphatically denied that money went toward so-called 'gain of function' research..'That categorically was not done'" Fauci lied to Congress again on Tuesday.https://t.co/yVUNMingt2 — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 21, 2021

If you read the entire text of the letter, especially in light of the sudden, unexplained resignation of NIH chief Francis Collins, it seems to be desperate to find a scapegoat for the U.S.-approved gain-of-function research.

There are two major unproven claims that have been advanced by the NIH:

First, EcoHealth, which has long served as a middleman between U.S. and Chinese Communist Party “health” networks, was accused of violating the terms of the grant it had received.

The group’s president, Peter Daszak, has became infamous for being part of a World Health Organization show trial “investigation into the origins of COVID-19,” which was set up in order to to clear the Chinese Communist Party of any wrongdoing.

EcoHealth has long collaborated with the alleged COVID-19 origin lab in Wuhan, China.

““Anybody who had a connection to EcoHealth became persona non grata,” Keusch says. “I had a long email to Jeff, which said you’re conflating expertise, collaborations, or connections with conflict of interest.”” 🍵 https://t.co/goC7VURpHm — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) October 22, 2021

And EcoHealth does indeed have a history of sketchy activity in both the Western and Eastern worlds, and it has partners in very powerful places.

It was never just about Fauci or EcoHealth's Peter Daszak: "The Pentagon gave $39 million to a charity that funded controversial coronavirus research at a Chinese lab accused of being the source for Covid-19, federal data reveals."https://t.co/ErC48NrQMS — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 5, 2021

JUST IN – Pentagon funneled $39 MILLION to the EcoHealth Alliance, the "charity" that funded coronavirus research at the Wuhan bio lab accused of being the source of the outbreak (Daily Mail) — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 5, 2021

But the letter seems to be setting up EcoHealth as the “fall guy” entity in this story, pinning all blame on the organization in order to allow for the U.S. Government Health agency to rinse its hands clean of any improper behavior.

The second cause for concern in this letter involves the NIH completely ruling out the possibility that its research grant contributed to the outbreak, with the institution going as far as to say that the viruses they were modifying “could not have become Sars-CoV-2.”

The letter claims that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was “genetically distant” from the NIH-funded gain-of-function research on the matter. It claims it is scientifically impossible for their approved gain-of-function research to have modified this particular virus. And in doing so, they add a strange comparison between human evolution and the evolution of a virus to make their case.

Scientists have weighed in on social media to make it clear that the NIH does not have a definitive case on this front. Renowned molecular biologist Richard Ebright went as far as to label it a “false” claim.

How can this type of work not be flagged as gain-of-function research of concern? Knowing what they knew in 2018, there was a reasonable expectation that this type of experiment could enhance the pathogenicity of MERS in humanized animal models and therefore humans. https://t.co/2Ptg6i8dR0 — Alina Chan (@Ayjchan) October 21, 2021

Advancing into even more sketchy territory, the NIH decided this week to stealth edit its website to change the organization’s own definition of gain-of-function.

For those that don’t know – this is how the @NIH defined “gain-of-function” on their website until at least October 19th, 2021. Just 3 days ago. It looks like this section was deleted, and the page was edited, within the last 2-3 days. @R_H_Ebright @RandPaul pic.twitter.com/wZ9Iy5vWaT — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 22, 2021

The National Institutes of Health appears to be engaged in an ongoing misinformation campaign and a coverup of an unprecedented scale. Sure, Fauci lied, but that might only scratch the surface of the ongoing whitewashing campaign advanced by U.S. Government Health institutions.

Image by NIH via Flickr, Public Domain. Article cross-posted from Jordan’s Substack.

