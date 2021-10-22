Here’s a riddle: How does the Biden-Harris regime handle the border crisis? If you’re stumped, don’t feel too badly. It’s a trick question. The answer is, “They don’t.”

Despite record numbers of illegal aliens crossing over in what can only realistically be described as an invasion, the regime has chosen to not only do nothing but to tie the hands of law enforcement officers who used to defend our borders. Today, they’re basically escorts for the cartels to hand off their raped and beaten “migrants” to on our side of the imaginary, fenceless line between the United States and Mexico.

Nevertheless, Joe Biden has said multiple times that he has been to the border. This is surprising to some journalists who point out that since being installed into the Oval Office, he has not stopped at the border.

When confronted about the lie Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy, White House Press Secretary Jen “Circle Back” Psaki was somehow able to give a ridiculous response with a straight face.

According to The Post Millennial:

“Why did President Biden say he has been to the border?” Doocy asked.

“Well, Peter,” Psaki replied, “as you may have seen, there’s been reporting that he did drive through the border when he was on the campaign trail in 2008. And he is certainly familiar with the fact, and it stuck with him, with the fact that in El Paso the border goes right through the center of town.

She then became belligerent with the reporter, turning questions around to Doocy while blaming the Trump administration for the problems the Biden-Harris regime have directly caused. Here’s the video:

