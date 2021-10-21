At what point will more people start to realize that the Biden-Harris regime are intentionally tanking this nation? The writing is on the wall, and it’s so crystal clear we do not need a prophet like Daniel to tell us what it means. Whoever is controlling Joe Biden is having him steer the country towards oblivion and it’s time for more patriots to ask why.

Stop blaming incompetence. This regime is many things, but they are not so absolutely stupid that they do not recognize extremely easy fixes to the problems our nation faces. To paraphrase Senator Marco Rubio in his failed attempt at debating during the 2016 GOP primaries, let’s dispel with the notion that the Biden-Harris regime doesn’t know what they’re doing. They know exactly what they’re doing. They’re destroying the country willfully and completely.

The supply chain crisis is the biggest existential threat America faces right now. It’s bigger than Covid-19. One can argue that it’s not bigger than the vaccine mandates, and they may be correct, but at least the mandates are challenges we can fight directly. As average citizens, we do not have the ability to fight the specter of economic collapse prompted by a supply chain apocalypse. That is all in the hands of the powers-that-be, and they’re apparently not willing to lift a finger to stop it.

The most infuriating part is that in a world in which DC is contemplating trillions of dollars in spending, they’re not actively addressing the supply chain problem that can be solved with millions of dollars. For those who need perspective, a trillion dollars is million times a million. The gap between what it takes to fix this problem and what they’re talking about spending for their Green New Deal monstrosity is so large, it MUST be intentional that they’re not doing what it takes to make the problem go away.

They could send in the National Guard and have the problem fixed in months. They could invest in a massive hiring campaign, subsidizing the shipping, warehouse, rail, and trucking industries temporarily to clear out the bottleneck and send the economy skyrocketing. For the first time in my life, I’m recommending subsidies for this one-off scenario. That’s how bad things are and that’s how easy it would be to fix this issue.

So, it brings us back to the original question: Why is the Biden-Harris regime allowing this to happen? We could reword the question to focus on Afghanistan and the Americans trapped behind enemy lines. Why did they leave people behind in the first place, and why have they actively subverted attempts to rescue them? We could vary the question and point it towards the southern border. Why did they take policies that were working a year ago and replace them with open borders policies while pretending they’re not embracing open borders?

Pick a policy and apply a variation of the same question. Over and over we will see that this regime is aggressively working towards the cataclysmic destruction of this nation. And I cannot stress enough that it’s not incompetence at play. There is no degree of stupidity that politicians or bureaucrats can achieve that would make them miss so badly on literally everything. We can’t blame Biden’s dementia since he’s not really running things. This yields only one possible conclusion: They are evil and are destroying the nation as part of a nefarious agenda.

The most likely scenario seems to be that they’re ushering in The Great Reset. Doing so requires the obliteration of capitalism and a worldwide embrace of Neo-Marxism. They’ve already been so engaged in Pandemic Panic Theater that it’s clear the vaccine agenda is an extremely important part of the plan. Must the economic collapse of the United States be rushed in order for the architects of The Great Reset to see their machinations come to fruition? Yes. Of course. Duh.

If there a few honest men or women in Washington DC today, it’s imperative that they ring this alarm bell as loudly as they possibly can. As their vocal constituents, we must make them pull their heads out of the sand and address this issue immediately. We’re not talking about weak Christmas gifts or ramen noodles for Thanksgiving. We’re talking about the dominoes rapidly falling that will make the dollar worthless, negating our ability to live without government intervention. And when that happens, all will be lost. What Venezuela has experienced over the last five years will be concentrated into a much shorter timespan in a nation that is ill-equipped to handle ubiquitous destitution.

If this isn’t fixed immediately, America will cease to exist.

I have NEVER been one who blares klaxons unnecessarily. I’ve railed against the Chicken Littles who started burying food and ammunition ahead of Y2K. I was not embracing the panic that many touted during the 2008 recession. But this is different. This is very real and very capable of plummeting us all down the precipice. It’s time to wake up and scream at the top of our lungs that DC must do something immediately before it’s too late.

Below is an article by Michael Snyder from The Economic Collapse Blog. Read it, share it, and do whatever it takes to make sure the supply chain crisis does not go the way of Afghanistan and the southern border. This must not be ignored a moment longer.

Our Epic Supply Chain Crisis Just Hit Another Level, and Biden Is Considering Calling in the National Guard to Help

It is the month of October, and right now many Americans are more scared by the state of our national supply chains than by anything else. Some of the things that I am going to share with you in this article are truly frightening, and I would very much encourage you to take them seriously. Our economic infrastructure is failing on a massive scale, and officials are openly admitting that things will get even worse in the months ahead. We are in uncharted territory, because none of us has ever seen anything like this before. If our leaders cannot get this fixed, 2022 is going to be a truly nightmarish year.

Of course just last week Joe Biden gave a big speech in which he assured all of us that he was implementing measures which would soon turn things around.

Unfortunately, just like with Afghanistan, the southern border, inflation and so many other problems, our supply chain crisis has gotten even worse now that Biden is personally involved. On Tuesday, it was being reported that the number of vessels backed up off the coast of southern California has just hit a brand new record high…

The nation’s largest ports shattered more records Monday as massive bottlenecks at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach continue to wreak supply chain havoc. The Marine Exchange of Southern California reported 100 vessels berthed October 18, topping the previous record of 97 set September 19.

A single container ship can hold thousands upon thousands of enormous shipping containers, and so we are talking about a backlog of absolutely immense proportions. It would take many months just to work through a backlog of this magnitude even if the ports in southern California were making progress in paring it down. But instead of making progress, the backlog just continues to get even deeper.

As the supply chain crisis escalates, the Biden administration has actively been considering using the National Guard on an emergency basis…

White House officials have explored in recent weeks whether the National Guard could be deployed to help address the nation’s mounting supply chain backlog, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The idea appears unlikely to proceed as of now, the people said, but reflects the extent to which internal administration deliberations about America’s overwhelmed supply chain have sparked outside-the-box proposals to leverage government resources to address the issue.

This is how serious things have become. Our supply chains are in such a state of chaos that the Biden administration is actually thinking of doing something that has never been done before in American history.

Of course publicly they are still trying to put a happy face on things, but privately administration officials are really freaking out. And things could soon get a lot worse.

Today, approximately 85 percent of all magnesium production in the world happens in China. We should have never allowed ourselves to become so dependent on China, because now we are facing a critical shortage of magnesium, and that could result in a nightmarish shortage of aluminum…

The source of the shortage is China’s monopoly on global magnesium production. Production curbs of energy-intensive smelters have reduced the industrial metal’s output, resulting in dwindling stockpiles in Europe and North America.

Barclays analyst Amos Fletcher told clients in a note that “there are no substitutes for magnesium in aluminum sheet and billet production.” He warned if “magnesium supply stops,” the entire auto industry will grind to a halt.

Oh. That is bad. When I first read that, I just sat there stunned for a moment. Are things really that crazy already? Yes, they are. In fact, we are being told that magnesium reserves in Europe will be completely exhausted “at the end of November 2021 at the latest”…

“It is expected that the current magnesium reserves in Germany and throughout Europe will be exhausted in a few weeks at the end of November 2021 at the latest,” the group said. “In the event of a supply bottleneck of this magnitude, there is a risk of massive production losses.”

Needless to say, it wouldn’t just be the auto industry that grinds to a halt. Just think of how many food and beverage products come in aluminum cans. I don’t know if I even have sufficient words to describe how serious this is.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that we are potentially facing a propane “armageddon” this winter…

The expanding energy crisis is causing propane to rocket higher (read: here) as supplies dwindle to below seasonal levels as research firm IHS Markit Ltd. warns of “armageddon” during the Northern Hemisphere winter.

IHS analyst Edgar Ang told attendees during a virtual presentation on Tuesday that US propane inventories are at a record low and will be extremely tight as cold weather is ahead.

That isn’t good. Millions of Americans use propane to heat their homes. So what are those millions of Americans going to do when supplies of propane run out? If you use propane to heat your home and you don’t have a back up plan, you need to start developing one right now. As if things weren’t bad enough already, the absurd mandates that our politicians are pushing on all of us threaten to make things far, far worse.

Let me give you just one example…

Union Pacific Railroad is the latest company to board the mandatory vaccine train. The company’s 31,000 employees across 23 states have been given just under two months to comply or face additional consequences.

We are already having enormous problems getting things transported across the country, and trains are a key part of that equation. So what would happen if thousands upon thousands of highly experienced railroad workers are suddenly railroaded out of their jobs? Of course similar scenarios will be playing out in industry after industry in the months ahead.

The stage is perfectly being set for so many of the things that I have been warning about, and I am entirely convinced that we will soon see extreme economic pain all across the nation. In this sort of an economic environment, there is no way that our politicians should even be considering any sort of mandates.

But they are pushing ahead anyway, and we are all going to feel the consequences very deeply.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

