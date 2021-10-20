The chaotic and deadly withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is now being investigated. The State Department Inspector General is looking into a range of issues related to the withdrawal, as part of a wider investigation into the controversial withdrawal. The investigation was first reported by Politico. “State OIG notified its committees of jurisdiction today of planned projects in the areas you mention,” said State IG spokesman Ryan Holden. “This work will be conducted in coordination with other members of the IG community.” Nonetheless, the State department spokesperson takes issues with the term ‘investigation,’ insisting that, “it is inaccurate to say that these projects are investigations. We indicated to Congress that these projects will be reviews.” Whether its a review or an investigation, Acting inspector general Diana Shaw notified Congress Monday that the department will review the Special Immigrant Visa program for refugee admission to the U.S., the resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, the emergency evacuation of the U.S. embassy in Kabul and, according to a memorandum sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken obtained by Politico, the State OIG will probe the “evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan nationals.” Recent polling shows Americans were not happy with how the withdrawal. In […]

