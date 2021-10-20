Reading Time: 3 minutes LOS ANGELES — Police in large cities nationwide are resisting vaccine mandates imposed on public employees, NPR reports . Among the defiant is the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Alex Villanueva, a Democrat, stated earlier this month that he would not be enforcing the vaccine mandate against his employees out of concern that 5 to 10 percent of his officers would be laid off — a number Villanueva rightly insinuates to be unsustainable in the face of the numerous crises plaguing L.A. County. This was echoed by State Police Association of Massachusetts president Michael Cherven, who stated in response to Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate that “Critically low staffing is the single largest threat to public safety today … we are in dire need of courageous leadership that places public safety above politics.” Of course, Cherven and Villanueva are right about all of this. Vaccine mandates are a means of political ego-stroking by nature, and their enforcement in both the public and private sectors is only bound to exacerbate preexisting labor shortages. That’s not how leftist intelligentsia sees this. Instead, they view themselves as our sole arbiters of security and goodwill, and police departments resisting the mandates as benign […]

